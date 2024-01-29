Afcon 2023: Morocco dealt Sofiane Boufal blow but Walid Regragui prepared to 'risk' injured Hakim Ziyech for crunch Bafana Bafana clash

Michael Madyira
Hakim Ziyech Morocco 2024Getty
Africa Cup of NationsMorocco vs South AfricaSouth AfricaMoroccoHakim ZiyechWalid RegraguiNoussair Mazraoui

Morocco coach Walid Regragui has provided an update on his key playmaker Hakim Ziyech and winger Sofiane Boufal's fitness status.

  • Ziyech was injured against Zambia
  • He has been a doubt for the Bafana coach
  • Boufal ruled out of the reminder of the tournament

