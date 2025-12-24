DONE DEAL: Former Sekhukhune United star joins Monnapule Saleng's Orbit College after leaving Abdeslam Ouaddou-led Orlando Pirates

As previously reported by GOAL, Orlando Pirates have parted ways with Katlego Cwinyane ahead of the upcoming South African summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old attacker had returned to the Houghton-based giants after a successful loan spell at Orbit College, helping the team finish second in the National First Division.

Mswenko Boys went on to win the PSL Promotion/Relegation playoffs and secured their first-ever promotion to the local top-flight after outclassing Cape Town City and Casric Stars.

Cwinyane netted four goals and provided three assists in 15 starts for Orbit, but unfortunately, he missed the playoffs due to an injury.

However, the talented player's exploits in the regular season were enough to spark interest in his services from PSL clubs after being released by Pirates.