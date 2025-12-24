DONE DEAL: Former Sekhukhune United star joins Monnapule Saleng's Orbit College after leaving Abdeslam Ouaddou-led Orlando Pirates
Pirates release academy graduate
As previously reported by GOAL, Orlando Pirates have parted ways with Katlego Cwinyane ahead of the upcoming South African summer transfer window.
The 26-year-old attacker had returned to the Houghton-based giants after a successful loan spell at Orbit College, helping the team finish second in the National First Division.
Mswenko Boys went on to win the PSL Promotion/Relegation playoffs and secured their first-ever promotion to the local top-flight after outclassing Cape Town City and Casric Stars.
Cwinyane netted four goals and provided three assists in 15 starts for Orbit, but unfortunately, he missed the playoffs due to an injury.
However, the talented player's exploits in the regular season were enough to spark interest in his services from PSL clubs after being released by Pirates.
Orbit snap up Cwinyane
GOAL understands that Cwinyane has rejoined Orbit on a permanent deal after ending his 10-year association with Pirates, who nurtured him in the club's academy, before being promoted to the first team in 2021.
The Kuruman-born player, who helped Sekhukhune United clinch promotion to the PSL in 2022 while on loan from Bucs, has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Mswenko Boys.
AmaZulu FC were also interested in the man nicknamed 'Kuruman', but he has decided to return to Rustenburg due to his good working relationship with Orbit head coach Pogiso Makhoye.
Cwinyane dazzled under Makhoye along with fellow Pirates loanees Gomolemo Khoto, Siyabulela Mabele and Ndumiso Ngiba during the 2024/25 season.
Who could also leave Pirates?
Several Pirates players have been tipped to leave the Soweto giants during the mid-season transfer window, which opens on January 1.
Tshegofatso Mabasa could be heading for the exit door, as the experienced marksman has fallen out of favour under coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, and there are six months left in his contract with Bucs.
Mabasa's rival for a spot in Ouaddou's starting line-up, Evidence Makgopa, is also likely to leave the Buccaneers with his agent having revealed that he is pushing for the Bafana Bafana international to move to Europe after the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.
Makgopa's Bafana teammate, Mbekezeli Mbokazi's departure from Bucs has already been confirmed. The 20-year-old defender has joined Major League Soccer outfit Chicago Fire on a long-term deal.
However, Pirates are expected to welcome Andre De Jong from Stellenbosch FC next month, with the two clubs having reached an agreement over the services of the New Zealand international, after missing out on the attacker in the winter transfer window.
What comes next?
Cwinyane is poised to start training with Orbit later this week as North West side prepare for their upcoming PSL fixture against champions Mamelodi Sundowns, which is scheduled for January 20 in Pretoria.
However, the former Hungry Lions player will be working on his match fitness, given that he was out for a couple of months due to an injury he picked up in the second round of last season.
Kuruman has bolstered Makhoye's attacking options with the PSL newbies having relied heavily on Pirates loanee Monnapule Saleng, who has netted twice and provided three assists in 11 league games for Mswenko Boys.
A victory over Sundowns at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium would snap Orbit's three-match winless streak and, most importantly, possibly move the team further away from the relegation zone, as they are currently occupying the 13th spot in the standings.