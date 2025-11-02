Abdeslam Ouaddou delivers bad news for Tshegofatso Mabasa and Thalente Mbatha! Orlando Pirates coach insists his decisions will help win titles

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has defended his player rotation policy and believes it will give every player fair chances to fight for starting positions.

This policy was recently at play as Pirates faced and shared spoils with Mamelodi Sundowns in a Premier Soccer League game on Saturday.

The likes of Tshegofatso Mabasa and Thalente Mbatha, who were Bucs' key players last season under Jose Riveiro, have been affected by Ouaddou's rotation policy.