Agent plotting Evidence Makgopa's Orlando Pirates exit after rejecting North African offers and believes Bafana Bafana star would 'thrive in English Championship' ahead of January transfer window

At Orlando Pirates, Evidence Makgopa has grown into one of the most dependable figures in Abdeslam Ouaddou’s match‑day plans. The powerful striker has already clocked up 18 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with four well‑taken goals and three assists that underline his growing influence in the final third.

His contributions have arrived at crucial moments too, playing a meaningful role in the Buccaneers’ charge to yet another MTN8 triumph, their fourth in a row, as well as their successful run to the Carling Knockout Cup title. Those performances have not gone unnoticed beyond South Africa’s borders.

According to his representative, Paul Michell, Makgopa had attracted firm interest from two European clubs before his move to Pirates, though his former club Baroka FC opted to turn those proposals down at the time.

With his profile rising and his form sharpening, the conversation has now shifted toward mapping out the next phase of his career and identifying the right moment for a potential step abroad.