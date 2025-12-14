Agent plotting Evidence Makgopa's Orlando Pirates exit after rejecting North African offers and believes Bafana Bafana star would 'thrive in English Championship' ahead of January transfer window
Consistency, cups and a career ready for its next leap
At Orlando Pirates, Evidence Makgopa has grown into one of the most dependable figures in Abdeslam Ouaddou’s match‑day plans. The powerful striker has already clocked up 18 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with four well‑taken goals and three assists that underline his growing influence in the final third.
His contributions have arrived at crucial moments too, playing a meaningful role in the Buccaneers’ charge to yet another MTN8 triumph, their fourth in a row, as well as their successful run to the Carling Knockout Cup title. Those performances have not gone unnoticed beyond South Africa’s borders.
According to his representative, Paul Michell, Makgopa had attracted firm interest from two European clubs before his move to Pirates, though his former club Baroka FC opted to turn those proposals down at the time.
With his profile rising and his form sharpening, the conversation has now shifted toward mapping out the next phase of his career and identifying the right moment for a potential step abroad.
AFCON performance to influence plans going forward
“It’s no secret that before Makgopa went to Pirates, we had two significant offers on the table with a lot of money at the time for Baroka to go overseas, for whatever reason it was rejected, and he went to Pirates,” Mitchell told the SoccerBeat podcast.
“He’s thriving at Orlando Pirates, he has had a decent scoring ratio, and we’ve had interest in him in the last window from North Africa, but it wasn’t what we wanted and what Evidence wanted.
“I think a lot of people don’t understand that when you go to North Africa, one of the biggest things is receiving your money. We’ve been on that route before, where big clubs are not paying players their money," he added.
“So with Europe, I’m hoping through the AFCON he could get a move. He’s offering a lot, and I think he could thrive in the English Championship because he has that work rate and the agility. We are always open, and when we did his new deal with Pirates, it was not a secret that the desire is to go overseas, and if the offer is right, I’m sure they will facilitate the move."
Makgopa pulling the strings at Pirates
Makgopa has never been the kind of striker confined to the penalty area and his all‑round influence at the Buccaneers is a continuation of qualities he has shown throughout his career.
Makgopa offers far more than the traditional number nine profile - a forward who scores, yes, but also one who grafts, links play, presses relentlessly and helps carry the team up the pitch.
At Pirates, those attributes have simply become more visible. His willingness to drop into pockets, battle for loose balls, unsettle defenders and connect midfield to attack has made him a natural focal point in the Buccaneers’ structure. His consistency and tactical awareness keep him firmly at the front of the queue for the central role, even as Ouaddou rotates his attacking options.
Makgopa continues to shoulder much of the responsibility alongside Yanela Mbuthuma, while players like Tshegofatso Mabasa, Boitumelo Radiopane and Sifiso Luthuli wait for their moments. His blend of physical presence, intelligence and selfless work ethic has entrenched him as the heartbeat of Pirates’ attacking identity.
Focus on national team duty
While plans for Makgopa’s future continue to take shape behind the scenes, his immediate attention remains firmly on national duty. Bafana Bafana are deep into their preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations, with a crucial warm‑up fixture against Ghana scheduled for Tuesday, December 16, before the squad departs for Morocco.
Once in North Africa, the South Africans will have a short window to settle into their new environment and adjust to the conditions ahead of their Group B opener against Angola on Monday, December 22. That clash will set the tone for a demanding group stage, which continues with a meeting against Egypt on December 26 and a final showdown with Zimbabwe on December 29.