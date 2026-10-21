Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FC Salzburg v AC Milan - UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport
Translated by

AC Milan statement on away ticket prices: ‘We stand with our fans’

Europa League
AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan
AFC Bournemouth
AC Milan

AC Milan back their supporters' fight against excessive ticket prices for away matches.


After being charged significantly more for tickets in the away section than supporters of other clubs, our supporters have announced they will boycott the upcoming match against Udinese. We understand their frustration and fully support their stance.


Following your team away from home already costs plenty. Beyond the match ticket, supporters must pay for fuel, motorway tolls, transport and, in many cases, overnight accommodation. That makes fair treatment all the more important, regardless of which club they support.


Italian football's global appeal depends heavily on the loyalty and passion of supporters of clubs such as AC Milan. Charging those same supporters excessive prices for away matches is unfair. It also undermines the league's unity at a time when Italian football needs to stand together to compete with the Premier League and other European leagues. This behaviour deepens divisions between clubs and fuels unhealthy antagonism between big and small Serie A clubs.



  • Action plan: What we intend to do


    Under Gerry Cardinale's leadership, AC Milan intend to help solve this problem for the benefit of all Serie A fans.


    We will push for a league-wide cap on excessive away ticket prices. We're also ready to adopt a reciprocal policy: clubs that charge our fans above-average prices should expect their supporters to pay higher prices when they come to San Siro, in accordance with current regulations. We will donate any additional proceeds to Fondazione Milan to support charitable initiatives for local communities.


    At a time when this important cultural institution has never been so severely tested, Italian football must unite as a league and as a community of fans.


    Italian football cannot grow by treating fans differently according to the size of their club. We are all in the same boat, and we call on every Serie A club to embrace a fairer, more sustainable future for our sport.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
Next matches
BOU

BOU

Europa League

22 Oct 2026

MIL

MIL