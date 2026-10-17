An injury to the flexor muscle in his left thigh, with partial tendon involvement, will rule Matteo Gabbia out for at least three months. Gabbia and AC Milan's medical staff have chosen a conservative approach of treatment and rest to speed up his recovery. In theory, it offers a shorter recovery time, but fewer guarantees.

Amorim loses an important player and another option in a centre-back pool that is now very thin. Cardinale and his staff now see the search for a centre-back in the winter transfer window as an outright necessity, not just a chance to improve the squad.