"I didn't say we lost because of injuries. I think we lacked energy and, because we can't make the same rotations, it's difficult for us to press constantly and play our football. When we stop playing our football, we struggle. And a manager who arrived two months ago can't expect the whole team to play a different kind of football for 90 minutes, and that's something you should understand." Amorim refused to use the absences as an excuse on Dazn, but asked for patience. He showed little himself when he made the Diawara-Estupinan substitution and called for a back five in the 60th minute. Milan invited their opponents onto them and lost their bearings. They conceded twice, with clear individual responsibility, as in De Winter's case.





Beyond that tactical shift, the squad is short on both numbers and quality, and poorly balanced: the absences of Saelemakers, Gabbia, Chukwueze, Rabiot, Gila and Moreira weakened a team who lacked the energy to play their third match in six days. Many flagged those squad issues last summer, and they now demand a proper assessment.