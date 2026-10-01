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AC Milan planning massive long-term contract extension for USMNT star Christian Pulisic
Rossoneri hierarchy prepare landmark extension
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian giants are preparing to tie down Pulisic with a lucrative long-term contract to fend off prospective suitors in the transfer market. Having opted out of international duty with the United States, the forward remained at Milanello to regain peak fitness following a severe injury suffered at the World Cup. A sharp return to form, marked by a goal and an assist across his last two league outings, has only reinforced the hierarchy's determination to secure his future.
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Club vision dictates contract priorities
Club owner Cardinale is determined to commit the attacker to a bumper extension running until 2031. Although the American's existing terms at San Siro run until June 2027 with an option for an additional year, Il Diavolo are eager to avoid unnecessary delays.
Talks had previously stalled a year ago around the €5 million net-per-season mark, but fresh negotiations could now see higher wage demands tabled by the player's camp. Beyond his commercial value as the marquee face of RedBird's North American expansion, the winger remains an irreplaceable asset on the pitch if he continues to spearhead Ruben Amorim's frontline.
RedBird moves to secure stars
RedBird's planning extends beyond the USMNT talisman, taking in several other foundational pillars across the Rossoneri squad. La Gazzetta dello Sport further reveals that the club are actively prioritising an extension until 2031 for centre-back Strahinja Pavlovic, whose wages would double to roughly €3.5 million per season.
Meanwhile, an improved salary package is being drawn up for senior midfielder Adrien Rabiot to bring his compensation in line with his market value and on-pitch influence. This dual approach underlines Milan's resolve to preserve their core lineup and ensure sustained competitiveness at the highest level.
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Demanding schedule tests tactical resurgence
Pulisic's consistency will face an immediate examination across a relentless run of Serie A and European fixtures once the international break concludes. The forward must maintain his decisive output in the final third to keep Amorim's side firmly in contention at the summit. The success of negotiations for that long-term extension will ultimately depend on the American's performance on the pitch.
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