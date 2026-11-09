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AC Milan, Musah’s new life under Amorim: initial talks over a contract renewal

AC Milan
Y. Musah

AC Milan, Amorim has revitalised Musah: an increasingly central figure in the club’s plans, with initial talks over a contract renewal

Next matches
MIL

MIL

Serie A

22 Nov 2026

FRC

FRC

After Milan's derby win over Inter, Sky pundit Florenzi told Musah: "Congratulations, because you've been through two seasons that weren't easy. I know you've suffered a lot but never given up. I can vouch for that because I saw you work for years when we were together. It's truly been a great pleasure, so first of all, congratulations. Don't let it go to your head, but I'm sure you won't because you're a good lad."

Florenzi knows the Milan dressing room and the 23-year-old American midfielder's journey at AC Milan. Musah owes a lot, if not everything, to Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese manager has revitalised him after two very difficult seasons, backing him from day one. Musah has repaid that faith with hard work and commitment.

  • Central to the project

    For Amorim, a player with Musah's qualities is essential: he has a powerful engine, can turn passive play into active play and excels in transition. His tactical versatility allows him to play in several positions. Amorim even used him at left-back against Genoa.

    Musah has made 11 league appearances this season, playing 759 minutes, and three in the Europa League, playing 222 minutes. He plays regularly, if not all the time.

  • Could renew

    Amorim isn't the only one impressed by Musah's performances. AC Milan's sporting management have discussed extending his contract, which expires in 2028, in recent days. They have also contacted the player's representatives to explore a renewal, though talks remain at a very early stage. Musah earns around €2 million a season and, if he maintains this level, he will renew his deal with AC Milan by the end of the season.

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Next matches
MIL

MIL

Serie A

22 Nov 2026

FRC

FRC