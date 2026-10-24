Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Leeds United v Manchester United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Translated by

AC Milan, Mendes pulling the strings and two top names on the shortlist: what is emerging about a major defensive signing in January

AC Milan

AC Milan, Cardinale working to meet Amorim’s demands with a defensive signing: all the names on the list

Milan's injury crisis ahead of tomorrow evening's clash with Udinese has exposed a problem that surfaced at the start of the season: the squad is too small and incomplete to cope with the demands of a season in which Milan are competing on three fronts. Injuries have hit Milan hard over the past ten days. With long-term absentee Gabbia and Gila both out, De Winter and Pavlovic will have to put in extra shifts. Signing a defender in January is a priority.

  • Ghilardi proposed

    Roma's Ghilardi has been offered to AC Milan in recent days. The 2003-born player is developing under Gasperini but gets very little playing time at Roma.


    Seeing Thiago Gabriel as a possible option for AC Milan, Mendes is trying to persuade Lecce to consider a paid loan for him. Amorim is not entirely convinced, but they will discuss it.

  • Inacio and Kim

    Inacio and Kim remain high on AC Milan's transfer shortlist. The Portuguese is still their top target, with the club awaiting a signal from Sporting Lisbon. The South Korean ranks second, but his wages are the main obstacle. Bayern Munich have not ruled out selling him as early as January.

  • Yoro for next season

    AC Milan are keen to sign Manchester United's talented French defender, born in 2005, Yoro. They hope his agent Mendes can help arrange a summer deal, but a fee of between €40 million and €50 million is needed.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
Next matches
UDI

UDI

Serie A

25 Oct 2026

MIL

MIL