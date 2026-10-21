AC Milan in talks with Lyon: they want Zachary Athekame back in January

Athekame played 29 matches and scored 2 goals under Allegri last year. He is seen as the right reinforcement for the right flank, offering genuine cover for Gila in a back four or Chukwueze in a 3-4-2-1. Lyon are holding firm for now, but there is room to negotiate, especially if they find an alternative. The move has only been delayed: Athekame will certainly wear the AC Milan shirt again in 2027, either in January or June.