Zachary Athekame has emerged as one of the stars of the 2026-27 Ligue 1 season. The Swiss wide player arrived on loan from AC Milan and has scored two goals and provided three assists, earning a call-up to Yakin's Switzerland squad. He supplied two assists on his debut for Switzerland in North Macedonia. In France, his crossing has drawn comparisons with David Beckham. That's an exaggeration, but it shows how highly his delivery is rated.
AC Milan in talks with Lyon: they want Zachary Athekame back in January
Attempt for January
Lyon are level with Paris Saint-Germain at the top of Ligue 1 on 14 points, thanks in part to the former Young Boys winger. AC Milan paid €10 million for him in summer 2025, and the Swiss club are entitled to 10% of any future sale. His excellent season has caught the eye at Via Aldo Rossi. According to a report today in La Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan are seriously considering bringing him back to Italy as early as January rather than waiting until June.
Will return to AC Milan
Athekame played 29 matches and scored 2 goals under Allegri last year. He is seen as the right reinforcement for the right flank, offering genuine cover for Gila in a back four or Chukwueze in a 3-4-2-1. Lyon are holding firm for now, but there is room to negotiate, especially if they find an alternative. The move has only been delayed: Athekame will certainly wear the AC Milan shirt again in 2027, either in January or June.
How much does Athekame earn?
Born in 2004, the Swiss player is under contract with AC Milan until 2030. According to Calcio e Finanza, he earns €1 million net, around €1.85 million gross.
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