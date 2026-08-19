AC Milan have announced the signing of Diego Moreira on a permanent deal from Strasbourg. The Belgian winger has signed a contract with the Rossoneri until 30 June 2031 and will wear the number 22 shirt.

Born in Liège on 6 August 2004, Diego Moreira came through the youth academies at Standard Liège and Benfica, where he completed his development before breaking into professional football. He made his mark in Benfica's youth teams, winning the UEFA Youth League with the Under-19s in the 2021/22 season and, a few months later, the Under-20 Intercontinental Cup. The following season he also made his UEFA Champions League debut, featuring in the preliminary rounds of the 2022/23 edition.

During the summer of 2023, he moved to Chelsea and made his first-team debut for the club on 30 August that year in the Carabao Cup against Wimbledon.

Throughout the 2023/24 season, he also wore the Olympique Lyon shirt, before joining Strasbourg on a permanent deal in the summer of 2024. In Alsace, he gradually established himself as one of the most exciting young players in the French league, showing pace, technical quality and tactical versatility.

On the international stage, Diego Moreira represented Portugal at youth level up to the Under-21s and also played at the 2023 Under-21 European Championship. Since 2025 he has worn the shirt of the Belgium senior national team, making his debut in qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and taking part in the final phase of the competition.

Finally, AC Milan extend Diego a warm welcome and wish him every success, both personally and with the team, in the Rossoneri shirt.