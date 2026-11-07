AC Milan, Cardinale dreams big: wild idea to sign Tresoldi in January, a plan involving Bruges for a difficult but not impossible target

A die-hard AC Milan fan, Tresoldi would say yes to his boyhood club in half a second. Bruges are the biggest obstacle, and the Devil know them well after lengthy negotiations over De Ketelaere and then Jashari. A deal this complex looks unlikely in a window as unusual as January's, but Cardinale knows it is not impossible. Bruges put a price on all their prized players, and none are truly unsellable. The AC Milan owner has promised Gazzetta dello Sport that he wants to go on the offensive in the transfer market.