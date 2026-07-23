AC Milan have moved to secure their brightest young talent and avoid more Liberali-style situations. On Thursday 23 July, at around 6pm, Francesco Camarda will head to Casa Milan to sign a contract renewal until 2031, following what his friend Christian Comotto did yesterday.
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AC Milan, Camarda will sign his contract renewal until 2031 this afternoon: Cuesta’s Parma want him
Parma poll
Once he signs the new contract, AC Milan and Camarda's representatives will move into a new phase and decide the best path for next season to keep his development on track. Over the last few hours, Parma have contacted his agent Beppe Riso to sound out the possibility of a loan move, with the Rossoneri having no intention of losing control of the 2008-born player.
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