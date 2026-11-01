Winning something important this season is driving Cardinale, who said he was ready to invest in the January transfer window in a recent interview with Gazzetta dello Sport. To achieve that goal, the AC Milan owner plans to draw on the relationships and knowledge of Krosche, who will begin his role as AC Milan's Head of Football on 1 December.
AC Milan, Camarda heading for January loan move: Cardinale pushes to bring Endrick in from Real Madrid
Endrick, a constant obsession
The player who has most caught Cardinale's eye is Brazilian Endrick. He has been something of an obsession since last summer, when Mourinho blocked negotiations with Real Madrid. The Special One's stance has hardened further over the months, but Milan haven't given up and will push hard to find an opening. Good relations with the former Palmeiras player's agency, Roc Nation, could help soften the stance at the Casa Blanca. Other clubs are keeping an eye on Endrick: Roma, Aston Villa and newcomers Arsenal.
Camarda set for a loan move
AC Milan face weeks of reflection over their attack. Ramos is too isolated to perform to his potential. One option is to sign another top-class forward to increase competition in the squad and give Amorim new options. Then there is the future of Camarda: a January loan move to give him regular football is gaining ground, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
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