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cm grafica tresoldi club brugge 2026 27 16 9Getty Images / Calciomercato
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

AC Milan, Arsenal have made a move for Tresoldi: 60 million as early as January

AC Milan
Club Brugge
Arsenal
N. Tresoldi

His Bruges side continue to soar in the Champions League. He did not score in the 3-0 win against Lens, unlike when he hit a hat-trick against Inter, but Nicolò Tresoldi played a decisive role for Leko's side.

Still being courted by Italy and Germany, the striker got a touch on Vanaken's opening goal. He has also become the subject of numerous transfer rumours. AC Milan have made a move, aware that he has supported them since childhood, but according to The Sun Arteta's Arsenal are currently showing the most interest.

  • Arsenal accelerate

    The 2004-born striker's performances are improving markedly, and Arsenal have no intention of wasting any more time. Their scouts will watch Bruges closely to monitor him, but the Gunners' management remain determined to beat their rivals to his signature and sign him as early as January.

  • €60 million deal

    According to the Sun, Arsenal officials have already taken steps to establish the terms of a deal. Bruges will demand at least €60 million to part with their prized talent as early as January. Arteta has explicitly asked for an attacking reinforcement in January. Can AC Milan use the young player's love for the club to fend off Arsenal?

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