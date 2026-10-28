Rabiot joined AC Milan on a permanent deal from Marseille in summer 2025 for a fee of less than €10 million. The Frenchman signed a contract until 30 June 2028 on a fixed base salary of around €5 million net, plus bonuses. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport the extension should cover a couple of seasons, with the usual option for a further season. Rabiot is happy at AC Milan, but he wants to win. AC Milan's management and Amorim have given him assurances on that front. Amorim has made him central to the project since arriving. His mother Veronique, who looks after the former PSG and Marseille player's interests, still has some details to settle, but things are moving in the right direction. His salary should remain in line with his current one.



