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'Absolutely brilliant' - Michael Owen names Jarrod Bowen as 'ideal choice' to replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool
Owen calls for Bowen move
As Liverpool prepare for life after Salah, Owen has pointed towards the London Stadium for a solution. Speaking on talkSPORT Breakfast, the former Ballon d'Or winner expressed his belief that Bowen is the standout candidate to step into the shoes of the departing talisman.
Owen shared his personal conviction regarding the Hammers captain, stating: "How did you know? I told a couple of my mates yesterday that he’s the one player I would sign. Obviously he’s a legend of a player, West Ham adore the man, and rightly so, but if they go down, he would be the right fit for Liverpool."
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An 'absolutely brilliant' talent
Owen believes the 29-year-old possesses the technical versatility and finishing prowess required to thrive under Arne Slot at Anfield next season.
"I think he’s absolutely brilliant," Owen continued. "I was lucky enough to do a striker masterclass for a TV show with him last season and I couldn’t believe how good he was with both feet, taking corners, his pace and he's a top finisher. He’s a brilliant player who I would take to the World Cup. I don’t want to upset West Ham fans but if they go down, he would be my ideal choice to replace Salah."
Liverpool's summer of surgery
The need for a specialist right-sided attacker is paramount for Liverpool, who have struggled to find consistency following a massive £446 million spend last summer. Despite possessing talents like Cody Gakpo and Florian Wirtz, Owen argues that the current squad lacks a direct replacement for the unique threat Salah provides from the flank.
Reflecting on the club's recruitment needs, Owen said: "They are going to have to do only a little bit of surgery on the team; they have spent a fortune [last year]. I know they recouped a lot of money last year, but they spent a lot of it, and I doubt they have any left to spend it again. But they are going to have to replace Salah, that's the first port of call.
"There's no one in the team currently who is like Salah, a right-sided attacker. There are options in different positions with [Alexander] Isak and [Hugo] Ekitike, but they have injuries they're working through. You have Rio Ngumoha who’s trying to break through into the team, then there’s [Cody] Gakpo and [Florian] Wirtz. There are plenty of options going forward but none on the right side."
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Financial hurdles and fan expectations
A potential deal for Bowen may not be straightforward given Liverpool's current financial situation, especially if West Ham avoid relegation. With Salah leaving for nothing, the Reds may have to get creative in the market, echoing the recruitment strategies that brought the likes of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino to the club for modest fees.
Former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant also expressed concern over the budget available to Slot, noting: "I don't think we're going to have that massive budget. We've got two good defenders coming back, which is a blessing. We'll have Conor Bradley coming back as well, which is great news as well for next season. We've got to give them money because the same Slot system is not going to work. So with the group that we've got, I personally believe that a new style, the 'old Liverpool way', would get a better tune out of these players and better performances and better results."