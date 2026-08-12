AmaZulu 1-1 Orlando Pirates: 'Yanela Mbuthuma played his best game; Outplayed by Usuthu, that child Rele Mofokeng was carrying us, we have a big problem with referees'

AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates shared the spoils in a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Kings Park Stadium on Wednesday evening, with neither side able to claim bragging rights.

Sipho Chaine was called into action inside the opening five minutes as Usuthu came out with attacking intent.

However, the Buccaneers soon found their footing, with Tshepang Moremi breaking the deadlock in the seventh minute to put the visitors ahead.

Abdeslam Ouaddou’s frustration soon became evident as the Soweto giants continued to squander opportunities to extend their lead.

The hosts thought they had equalised through Mlondi Mbanjwa in the 34th minute, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Just before the half-time whistle, Kamogelo Sebelebele handed Arthur Zwane’ side a route back into the contest after fouling Mbanjwa inside the penalty area.

The referee pointed to the spot, and Thando Ngwenya made no mistake from 12 yards to bring the home side level.

Despite both sides pushing for a decisive breakthrough in the second half, the encounter ended all square.

Here, GOAL takes a look at how fans responded to the action.

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