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Yanela Mbuthuma & Siyanda Hlangabeza, AmaZulu vs Orlando PiratesBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

AmaZulu 1-1 Orlando Pirates: 'Yanela Mbuthuma played his best game; Outplayed by Usuthu, that child Rele Mofokeng was carrying us, we have a big problem with referees'

Premier Soccer League
AmaZulu FC vs Orlando Pirates
AmaZulu FC
Orlando Pirates
AmaZulu FC vs Siwelele
Siwelele
S. Chaine
T. Moremi
K. Sebelebele
M. Mbanjwa
T. Ngwenya

The Sea Robbers’ wasteful attack once again proved costly as they were held to a draw by a Durban outfit that has shown vulnerability at the back. Both sides were looking to maintain their winning momentum at the start of the Premier Soccer League campaign, with Usuthu aiming to bounce back from their MTN8 Cup setback over the weekend.

AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates shared the spoils in a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Kings Park Stadium on Wednesday evening, with neither side able to claim bragging rights.

Sipho Chaine was called into action inside the opening five minutes as Usuthu came out with attacking intent.

However, the Buccaneers soon found their footing, with Tshepang Moremi breaking the deadlock in the seventh minute to put the visitors ahead.

Abdeslam Ouaddou’s frustration soon became evident as the Soweto giants continued to squander opportunities to extend their lead.

The hosts thought they had equalised through Mlondi Mbanjwa in the 34th minute, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Just before the half-time whistle, Kamogelo Sebelebele handed Arthur Zwane’ side a route back into the contest after fouling Mbanjwa inside the penalty area.

The referee pointed to the spot, and Thando Ngwenya made no mistake from 12 yards to bring the home side level.

Despite both sides pushing for a decisive breakthrough in the second half, the encounter ended all square.

Here, GOAL takes a look at how fans responded to the action.

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  • Yanela Mbuthuma, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    A brilliant assist

    Mbuthumaaaaa! I wasn't familiar with your game, son🫂💌🥳🥳🥳 - ndoow_thando

    Mbuthuma with a brilliant assist🔥 🔥 - ndao471

    As much as we always criticise Mbuthuma, I think today his playing his best game - VictorTale1


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  • Oswin Appollis, Orlando Pirates vs Milford Backpage

    Bucs engine dead

    Our midfield is dead, marn💔💔💔✋🏿 - NkunaZithulele7

    Let's be frank about Orlando Pirates football. It doesn't really represent those of champions. We're playing k*k; especially in our midfield, we have no vision. Always attacking on the sides and leaving the middle wide open. We need a new game tactic - Igcokama_SA


  • Sihle Nduli, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Team player

    The return of Sihle Nduli is going to aid a lot of players in the Orlando Pirates team.

    Man is always there for his teammates ❤️ - makwande_m


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  • Kamogelo Sebelebele vs Samkelo Maseko, MTN8 Cup 2026 Backpage

    Wheels coming off

    I’ve seen Pirates get outplayed by AmaZulu, Milford & 10-man Durban City so far this season - AkhananiQamra3


  • We have a big problem with referees

    We have a big problem with these referees…Still 2 games of the season already, we're crying - cooper_starlyn

    Not surprised, AmaZulu goal disallowed against Orlando Pirates. He was clearly onside - YoungKingTso

    Lol, just saw AmaZulu’s ‘offside’ 😭😂 you can’t benefit against Orlando Pirates FC. Unbelievable… - GastrOo_00

    Nduli Ankle Injury ☹️💔 Ngwenya got a yellow card for a red-card offence - TmCiteilife



  • Abdeslam Ouaddou Orlando Pirates outburst against Durban CityBackpagepix

    Abdeslam Ouaddou will be trophyless this season

    Wadu ain’t defending nothing this season. We are to lose it all, ooooh, when it comes to CAF [Champions League]; we will be out from the get-go! - Ndhambi_Nhu

  • Relebohile Mofokeng Royale Union Saint-Gilloise

    Rele was carrying Pirates

    I miss Rele Mofokeng man… That child was carrying us it’s clear now 😭😭 - ChrisExcel

Premier Soccer League
AmaZulu FC crest
AmaZulu FC
AMA
Siwelele crest
Siwelele
SIW