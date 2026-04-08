Abdeslam Ouaddou reveals how he made Relebohile Mofokeng 'aware of which zone to abuse' as Orlando Pirates' scoring force

Orlando Pirates tactician Abdeslam Ouaddou has expressed his immense pride in the development of Relebohile Mofokeng, suggesting the young Bafana Bafana star is a talent that only graces the game once in a blue moon.

Following a series of masterclass performances, the Pirates mentor believes that Mofokeng is evolving into one of the most dangerous offensive threats in South African football.

President Yama 2K, as he is affectionately known by football fans, has doubled his goal tally for the 2025/26 season in just two matches. He now has 10 goals across all competitions, following a hat-trick before the international break and a brace against Golden Arrows on Tuesday evening.