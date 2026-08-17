Abdeslam Ouaddou bigs up Tito as Rele replacement at Pirates - 'He’s a clever boy, he knows exactly what we’re expecting from him'

Speaking on the quality of his midfield maestro, Ouaddou was effusive in his praise, noting that anyone with a deep understanding of the game can see the immense talent Maswanganyi possesses.

The coach revealed that extensive work has gone into refining the player's positioning to ensure he remains effective in the final third.

“Everybody who understands football, who knows football, can see fantastic quality on Tito,” Ouaddou stated as per iDiski Times.

“As long as he brings the game in his favour, to play forward, it’s what we have been saying to him, to bring the game forward.

"You see that he can help the team and he can be really the link between the defenders and the strikers.

"Not only that, he’s able to feed in the last third, but he’s somebody who is able to score as well.

"We sit with him, we talk a lot about which area he needs to occupy, he must occupy in order to be more efficient.



