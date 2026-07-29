Moroccan football keeps making striking gains at national-team level, in infrastructure and on the international stage. Yet Fouzi Lekjaa, president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, has once again sounded the alarm over a very different reality inside the domestic league. He warned of mounting debts, growing disputes and matches turning into an arena for protests.
The warning carries real weight. It comes from the man who has run Moroccan football since 2014, a period that launched a string of financial and administrative reform projects. The available financial data tell a troubling story: several of the biggest clubs still face debts and disputes worth millions of dollars. That raises fresh questions about how far the reforms have gone in tackling one of the most complex files in the professional game.