Ronaldo's international retirement will pay off physically for Al-Nassr. Freed from national duty, he can bank far longer spells of rest.

The Portuguese star won't have to train or play through the current November international break, nor the next one in March.

Any deal between Ronaldo and Portugal boss Jorge Jesus to limit his minutes would still have left the travel and the training, and both drain a player of 41.

He can now unwind and enjoy a holiday with his family instead. That downtime should let him hit his best form once he's back in an Al-Nassr shirt.