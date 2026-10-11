A long drought: Barcelona star searches for his missing goal

Dani Olmo keeps carving out chances. What he hasn't done since last March is score, and the Barcelona man badly needs to get that monkey off his back.

Olmo managed 12 goals in his first season at the Camp Nou and another eight last term.

He is no natural goalscoring forward, and nor is that his primary role, but his knack for arriving in dangerous areas remains first-rate.

According to Sport, Olmo is in the middle of a goalscoring drought and making up for it elsewhere: three assists this season, that outstanding vision for the game, his ball recoveries and the way he helps team-mates find the right spaces to attack.

One goal would do it. Just one, and the weight of not having celebrated his own strike disappears. He creates the chances and he gets into position for them, so all that's missing is a bit of luck when it comes to shooting and finishing off attacks.

Saturday's trip to Getafe brought two efforts, one of them on target between the posts and the crossbar, only for David Soria to produce a superb intervention and keep it out.

That takes Olmo's tally to 12 shots this season, five of them in the Champions League match against Feyenoord. Five have found the target.