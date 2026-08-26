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Ahmad Salah

Translated by

A loaded question to embarrass him: Xavi escapes the first Dutch ambush

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Netherlands vs Germany
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The Barcelona legend excels at mind games with the press

Xavi Hernandez's unveiling as the new Netherlands manager in Zeist did not pass without a twist. As the Spanish coach prepared for his first official appearance before the Dutch media, Nigel de Jong, the technical director of the Dutch federation, took it upon himself to lift the lid on the negotiations that preceded the deal with the Barcelona legend.

Sitting directly beside Xavi, De Jong revealed that the Dutch federation first approached Pep Guardiola. He preferred to take a year off away from coaching. They then turned to Arne Slot, who chose to stay in club football, before the choice settled on Xavi, their third option on the list.

  • Xavi's first test passes safely

    Sitting on the same platform, the new coach could hardly miss the admission. Neither could the Dutch journalists, who saw rich material to test Xavi's reaction in his first official minutes with the Netherlands.

    De Jong had barely finished speaking when the journalists fired their question at Xavi: how did he feel knowing he was the third choice behind Guardiola and Slot? It was meant to unsettle the Spanish coach at his first press conference. Xavi didn't flinch. He answered with a broad smile and the sense of humour for which he is known: "I came after Guardiola and Slot? What matters is that I was on the podium! I do not care in the slightest if I was the third choice, because this appointment is a badge of honour on my chest."

    The reply carried a clever sporting connotation that nobody in the room missed. He'd likened himself to the holder of the "bronze medal" in the race of nominations, rather than someone who came away empty-handed or was consigned to oblivion.

    De Jong, meanwhile, was keen to justify the choice. He stressed that the Spanish coach sees himself as an extension of the Dutch philosophy and believes in attacking football built on possession, control and initiative. That made Xavi the ideal man to lead the rebuild after Ronald Koeman's departure, which followed a disappointing exit in the round of 32 of the World Cup against Morocco.

    Read also: Video: A special song? A Turkish singer celebrates Salah's brilliance

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  • Barcelona's battles ahead

    Xavi's composure comes as no surprise from a man who spent years at Barcelona. There he grew used to far sharper questions and a far heavier weight of media pressure, whether as the player who dragged the team through its darkest moments or as the coach who copped biting criticism after every poor result. Anyone schooled against the cameras and pens of the Catalan and Spanish press, the fiercest on the old continent, will hardly break sweat over a simple "journalistic game" in the Dutch style.

    Read also: He cannot stop the hands of time: Postecoglou's boldness confronts Ronaldo with the dreaded question

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