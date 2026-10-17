A gem in the wrong place: why is Inzaghi doing Ruben Neves an injustice?

Al Hilal possess one of the finest midfielders capable of controlling the tempo of matches and creating chances with exceptional passing. The paradox? Italian coach Simone Inzaghi isn't getting the best out of Portugal's Ruben Neves in a manner that matches his potential, having deployed him in different roles and positions, away from his primary position as a holding midfielder, which could give him greater influence in building play and leading the attacking system of the Capital Club.
Neves has kept delivering striking performances since Inzaghi took charge, yet the way the coach uses him raises questions about how much Al Hilal are really benefiting from his most important qualities. Rather than handing him the freedom to control midfield and thread the passes that break opposition lines, Inzaghi sometimes drops him into the back line. It looks like a job designed to paper over problems in building from defence, and it costs the team his ability to make the difference in the areas of greatest impact.