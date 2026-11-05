This was more than the end of an international career. It was a farewell to a man whose name runs through the greatest chapters of Portuguese football, a player who carried his country's dreams on his shoulders for more than two decades.

Cristiano Ronaldo shattered records and refused to surrender to time. Now he has finally reached the station that had long been drawing near, ending his journey in the Portugal shirt at 41 and leaving behind a legacy that is hard to replicate.

Behind this surprising decision lies a long tale of challenges, calculations and perhaps reasons that have yet to come to light.