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Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/2027Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

A confession about Real Madrid: has Rodri shaken Bernal's confidence?

Barcelona vs Villarreal
Barcelona
Villarreal
LaLiga
M. Bernal
Rodri
Real Madrid
H. Flick
Spain
Germany

Contract renewal in the works

Next matches
BAR

BAR

LaLiga

22 Nov 2026

VIL

VIL

Marc Bernal is steadily carving out his path at Barcelona. Despite fierce competition in midfield, the teenager is confident he can nail down a starting spot under Hansi Flick, who keeps handing him chances to prove his potential.

A big test awaited the 19-year-old against Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano. He started alongside Pedri and delivered a standout display over 74 minutes before being hauled off after a yellow card.

Bernal has now racked up 577 minutes this season on the back of Flick's trust. The German threw him on against Aston Villa after the break in place of Rodri, and also handed him a start against Paris Saint-Germain, where he played 60 minutes and came up against one of his idols, Portugal's Vitinha.

Read also: After Barcelona's concerns: an indirect message from Ancelotti to Flick

  • The European dream: Real Madrid improving

    Speaking to the "Tot Costa" programme on Radio Catalonia on Tuesday, Bernal said he feels most comfortable as a midfielder. He can also play as a number 8, a role that gives him the freedom to break into the box and score rather than sit deep as a holding midfielder.

    Sergio Busquets is his main role model, he explained, alongside Vitinha, a very different type of player blessed with exceptional technical ability.

    On the 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid, Bernal could not hide his delight at the way the team walked out of the Metropolitano. He rated the result as hugely important, not least because it came in a direct scrap for top spot, and the players felt the difficulty of it even inside the dressing room.

    Barcelona can fight for the title, he insisted, though he acknowledged Real Madrid's improvement. "We are at the start of the league, and Real Madrid keep improving, and they do not drop many points, but if we do our job and play the way required, we can win the league," he told the Sport newspaper.

    The Champions League, though, is the real prize. Bernal stressed that lifting it is the squad's biggest goal, given its quality and the confidence the club places in its players, with every match a battle to be won.

    "They treat him like a puppet": Dutch advice to De Jong: leave Barcelona

  • The Rodri deal: has Bernal's confidence been shaken?

    Signing Rodri, a player in his own position, might have unsettled him. Bernal admitted that the arrival of a Ballon d'Or winner makes the fight for a starting spot harder, yet he was happy with how Flick has handled the situation. The competition is healthy, he stressed, and he knows what it means to be at a club chasing every title.

    Rodri drew further praise for his leadership in the dressing room and his willingness to help his team-mates. Bernal called him a role model, alongside Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Gavi.

    Flick, Deco and Barcelona's board reassured Bernal as soon as the Rodri signing was announced. They told him the season is long and chances to play are there for everyone. The German coach, he noted, stands out for his closeness to the players, his willingness to spell out his technical observations and help them improve, and his personal support.

    Read also: a paradox after the racism earthquake: a resounding leap for a Benfica star, and Vinicius loses 20 million

  • Renewal until 2031: signing in preparation

    Bernal wants to stay at Barcelona for years to come. A new deal until 2031 is in the works, and he hopes to put pen to paper as soon as possible, though he admits the matter now rests with his agent.

    He knows where he must get better. Defensively, there's still work to do despite the strides he's already made, and he insists the big games are his chance to prove himself.

    David Gordo has called him up for Spain's under-21 side during the current international break, an opportunity the youngster is relishing. He's in no rush, he says.

    Read also: Morocco in the picture: 4 players worrying Mourinho during the international break

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Next matches
BAR

BAR

LaLiga

22 Nov 2026

VIL

VIL