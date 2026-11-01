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FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

A commentator challenges the "haters" of Barcelona's star: only Yamal, Raphinha and Mbappe match him

Match
Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves
Barcelona
Deportivo Alaves
LaLiga
L. Yamal
K. Mbappe
Raphinha
F. Lopez
Spain
France
Brazil

A striking statistic!

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Next matches
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03 Nov 2026

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Fermín López sent Barcelona's fans into raptures with a standout display in the 6-1 thrashing of Deportivo Alavés. He scored once and set up two more, firing the team back to winning ways and restoring their balance after back-to-back defeats to Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

The win kept Barcelona top of La Liga on 30 points, two clear of Atlético Madrid, ahead of a mouthwatering clash between the pair in the next round at the Metropolitano.

Read also: Video: a scandalous act: disgraceful sending-off for the former Newcastle and Al-Ahly star

  • Lamine, Raphinha and Mbappé: 'not bad company'

    Fermín López's brilliance did not go unnoticed by the famous Spanish commentator Dani Senabre, who followed the match on "Cadena COPE" radio. He hailed the young midfielder's display on his account on the "X" platform, taking aim at critics who reckon he overrates the player's abilities.

    According to the website Cadena COPE, Senabre wrote after Fermín finished off a tight angle: "Where are those who hate Fermín today? Those who say I overrate him and so on."

    During his analysis of the match, the Spanish commentator added: "For me, he is one of Barcelona's best players over the last three years, since Flick's arrival."

    Senabre leaned on a statistic doing the rounds on social media, citing data from the journalist Pedro Martín. Only a handful of players match or better Fermín on combined goals and assists: Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Kylian Mbappé.

    He wrapped up his remarks by saying: "If you combine goals and assists, the only players who equal or surpass Fermín are Lamine, Raphinha and Mbappé. It is not bad company at all."

    Read also: Mourinho returns to the Racing stadium after 15 years: everything has changed except Barcelona's flag!

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Next matches
ANF

ANF

Copa del Rey

03 Nov 2026

ALA

ALA

BAR

BAR

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

AVL

AVL