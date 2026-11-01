Fermín López's brilliance did not go unnoticed by the famous Spanish commentator Dani Senabre, who followed the match on "Cadena COPE" radio. He hailed the young midfielder's display on his account on the "X" platform, taking aim at critics who reckon he overrates the player's abilities.
According to the website Cadena COPE, Senabre wrote after Fermín finished off a tight angle: "Where are those who hate Fermín today? Those who say I overrate him and so on."
During his analysis of the match, the Spanish commentator added: "For me, he is one of Barcelona's best players over the last three years, since Flick's arrival."
Senabre leaned on a statistic doing the rounds on social media, citing data from the journalist Pedro Martín. Only a handful of players match or better Fermín on combined goals and assists: Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Kylian Mbappé.
He wrapped up his remarks by saying: "If you combine goals and assists, the only players who equal or surpass Fermín are Lamine, Raphinha and Mbappé. It is not bad company at all."
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