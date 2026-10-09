Saudi football fans are preparing to follow a new chapter in one of the most storied rivalries in the history of the domestic league, when Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad meet on the evening of Saturday 10 October, in the eighth round of the Roshn League.

This is no ordinary clash between two giants. It's a chance to revive an old battle, one that threw the two sides together in the title race across 12 different seasons, and the signs suggest history could write another chapter this term.

The story began in 1964. Al-Ittihad edged out Al-Hilal in the title race under the system that governed the competition at the time, before Al-Hilal hit back the following season and claimed the title at their rival's expense.

From that start, the moments that pitted them against each other in a direct fight for silverware kept coming, turning their rivalry into one of the most prominent historic clashes in Saudi football.

The league era renewed the feud in 1985-1986, when Al-Hilal took the title ahead of Al-Ittihad. The Dean returned to the summit in 1996-1997, crowned champions of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques League Cup at their rival's expense. The Leader didn't wait long to respond, snatching the title back in 2001-2002. Supremacy in these meetings has passed back and forth between the two sides across the generations.

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