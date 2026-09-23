270 minutes without a goal: has Anis made Saudi Arabia's national team forget the way to goal?

Deniss's remarks left supporters believing that Saudi Arabia dictate the tempo of matches and dominate them, with the only lingering problem being their failure to convert chances into goals. That is not true.

Yes, Saudi Arabia were the more dominant side against Kuwait, and several chances came their way, only for Abdullah Al-Hamdan's poor finishing to waste them. That much is natural given the gulf in quality. But it was not the reality at the World Cup, as Deniss claims.

Take the Cape Verde match, which finished goalless. Saudi Arabia wasted just one dangerous chance from seven shots, while their opponents did the same from a full 15 attempts on goal.

The expected goals told a starker story. Saudi Arabia managed 0.39, a full goal behind Cape Verde on 1.39.

Even on possession and control of the tempo, the African side held the upper hand, as the following figure shows.

Things looked worse against Spain, a 4-0 defeat in which Deniss's team registered a single shot between the posts and the crossbar. They created nothing dangerous, ending with an expected goals figure of just 0.14 and this shocking lack of control.

Even in the 1-1 draw with Uruguay, the only game in the last five in which Saudi Arabia scored themselves, they carried no clear attacking threat.

Saudi Arabia took seven shots, three of them between the posts and the crossbar, against 27 for Uruguay. That figure lays bare their absence going forward, particularly in the second half.

Their expected goals came to 0.66 from a single dangerous chance, against 1.72 for the Latin American side from two.

Uruguay's goalkeeper made only two saves. Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Al-Owais made a full nine, a gulf that captures La Celeste's dominance in the chart below.

The numbers point to one conclusion. Saudi Arabia's problem was never converting chances into goals, because they barely generated any in the first place. They were not the side with the upper hand in a single match they played.