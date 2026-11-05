23 years of glory and heartbreak: 10 moments that made Cristiano Ronaldo's international legend

More than two decades after he first pulled on the Portugal shirt, Cristiano Ronaldo has called time on his international career. It brings the curtain down on an extraordinary journey that began in 2003 and produced moment after moment that will stay etched in football's memory.

The man in the number 7 shirt gave his country far more than records and decisive goals. His was the story of a captain who carried a nation's dreams, savouring the glory of silverware and suffering the agony of early exits from major tournaments.

Ronaldo led Portugal to the 2016 European Championship and lifted the UEFA Nations League twice, in 2019 and 2025. He also stands as the all-time top scorer in international football with 146 goals, and holds the record for most caps with 234 appearances.

From the tears of the Euro 2004 final to that historic triumph in France 12 years later, right through to his recent fallout with coach Jorge Jesus, Ronaldo's international career ran through ten milestones. Together they sum up the journey of a legend who never found a straight path to glory.