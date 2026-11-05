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Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal moments GFXGetty/GOAL
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23 years of glory and heartbreak: 10 moments that made Cristiano Ronaldo's international legend

Originals
Analysis
Portugal
Al Nassr FC
C. Ronaldo
J. Jesus
Portugal
Saudi Arabia

Ronaldo brings the curtain down on his Portugal career

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ALH

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Saudi Pro League

06 Nov 2026

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ALN

POR

POR

UEFA Nations League A

14 Nov 2026

DEN

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More than two decades after he first pulled on the Portugal shirt, Cristiano Ronaldo has called time on his international career. It brings the curtain down on an extraordinary journey that began in 2003 and produced moment after moment that will stay etched in football's memory.

The man in the number 7 shirt gave his country far more than records and decisive goals. His was the story of a captain who carried a nation's dreams, savouring the glory of silverware and suffering the agony of early exits from major tournaments.

Ronaldo led Portugal to the 2016 European Championship and lifted the UEFA Nations League twice, in 2019 and 2025. He also stands as the all-time top scorer in international football with 146 goals, and holds the record for most caps with 234 appearances.

From the tears of the Euro 2004 final to that historic triumph in France 12 years later, right through to his recent fallout with coach Jorge Jesus, Ronaldo's international career ran through ten milestones. Together they sum up the journey of a legend who never found a straight path to glory.

  • Portugal TrainingGetty Images Sport

    The first appearance

    On 20 August 2003, Cristiano Ronaldo began his journey with the senior Portugal national team, making his debut against Kazakhstan in a friendly his country won 1-0. He was 18. His talent at Sporting Lisbon had caught the eye, earning him a move to Manchester United and launching a career that would change the history of football.

    Ronaldo came on as a second-half substitute that day, writing the first pages of his international story. More chances followed, and he soon became a key figure in Portugal's line-up, especially as Euro 2004 approached on home soil.

    Nobody expected that cameo to spark a journey lasting more than two decades. He went on to play 234 internationals and score 146 goals, making him the most-capped player and the top scorer in the history of national teams, before he announced the end of his Portugal career in November 2026.

  • POR: Euro2004 Final: Portugal v GreeceGetty Images Sport

    Euro 2004 final: the tears of Greece

    Euro 2004 handed Ronaldo his first real shot at something major in his country's shirt. On home soil in Portugal, he opened his international account against Greece in the opening match, though the hosts slipped to a 2-1 defeat. From there, the team marched all the way to the final.

    Portugal arrived in that final carrying the hopes of a nation chasing its first European crown. Greece had other ideas. A single unanswered goal denied the hosts their home advantage and sprang one of the biggest surprises in the tournament's history.

    At the final whistle, Ronaldo could not hold back his tears. He stood crushed by the defeat, a scene that became one of the most famous early moments of his international career. He had come so close to his first dream with Portugal. The title slipped away at 19, and he would wait 12 years for it to return.

  • FBL-WC2006-MATCH63-GER-PORAFP

    World Cup 2006 semi-final: edging closer to the global dream

    Ronaldo made his World Cup bow at Germany 2006, having already established himself as one of European football's brightest rising talents. His first goals on the global stage came from the penalty spot against Iran, in a 2-0 group-stage win for Portugal that announced his arrival.

    Portugal pressed on in style. They edged past the Netherlands in the last 16, then beat England on penalties in the quarter-finals to reach the semis for the first time in 40 years. A generation led by Luis Figo, Deco and Ronaldo stood one step from the final.

    France ended the dream. Zinedine Zidane's penalty settled a 1-0 win, and Portugal then lost to Germany in the third-place play-off to finish fourth. The final may have eluded them, but the tournament marked the birth of a star ready to carry his country through major events for years to come.

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  • Portugal v France - Final: UEFA Euro 2016Getty Images Sport

    Euro 2016: the first title

    Ronaldo returned to the European Championship in the summer of 2016 carrying the weight of leading Portugal to the title, now his country's captain and one of the biggest stars in the world. The group stage proved a struggle. He then dragged his nation through the knockout rounds and into the final against hosts France.

    The final did not go the way he had hoped. An injury forced him off in the 25th minute, and he broke down in tears at being unable to finish the match. From the bench, though, he kept encouraging his teammates and directing them throughout the game, a scene that laid bare his bond with the national side.

    Éder struck the historic winner in extra time, crowning Portugal with the first major title in their history. Ronaldo finally had the dream he had waited for since the 2004 final. He lifted the European trophy amid wild celebrations, sealing one of the most important achievements of his career.

  • FBL-WC-2018-MATCH3-POR-ESPAFP

    Spain hat-trick: an extraordinary night at the 2018 World Cup

    On 15 June 2018, Ronaldo produced one of his finest performances in a Portugal shirt. Spain stood in the way on the opening matchday of the group stage at the World Cup in Russia, a clash between two of the continent's heavyweights, with everyone wondering what the Portugal captain would conjure against the Matadors.

    Ronaldo opened the scoring from the penalty spot, then doubled his tally with a shot that David de Gea spilled. In the dying minutes he struck again, curling a magnificent direct free-kick to complete his hat-trick. The equaliser rescued his country from defeat and handed the fans one of the most thrilling moments in World Cup history.

    That night was fresh proof of Ronaldo's knack for making the difference on the biggest stage. He became the first Portuguese player to score at four different World Cups, cementing his status as one of the tournament's leading stars. Portugal would fall to Uruguay in the round of 16, but the memory of that hat-trick endured.

  • FBL-EUR-NATIONS-POR-NEDAFP

    European Nations League 2019: the second title

    Euro glory behind him, Ronaldo kept driving his country towards silverware. Next came the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019, with Portugal hosting the finals and hungry to add another trophy to the cabinet and cement their place among Europe's elite.

    Portugal's captain proved decisive in the semi-final against Switzerland. He struck a hat-trick in the 3-1 win to send his country through to the final, proving once again that he turns up on the big occasions when the team needs his experience to settle a tough night against strong opponents.

    The final pitted Portugal against the Netherlands at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto. Gonçalo Guedes scored the only goal of the match to hand his country the first edition of the tournament, giving Ronaldo a second major title with the national team after Euro 2016.

  • FBL-WC-2022-QUALIFIER-IRL-PORAFP

    Top scorers' throne

    Ronaldo's international legacy runs deeper than tournaments and titles. His individual records mark him out as one of the most influential players ever to pull on a national shirt, not least when he overhauled Iran's Ali Daei, whose 109 international goals had stood as the benchmark.

    That historic moment arrived in September 2021. Ronaldo struck twice against Ireland in World Cup qualifying to reach 111 international goals and break the record. He had missed a penalty earlier in the match, only to return and net twice in the dying minutes to hand Portugal victory.

    From there the Portuguese star kept adding to his haul, climbing to 146 goals in 234 internationals and holding firm at the summit of the all-time list for national teams. He is also the most-capped player in international history, outstripping every rival in two feats that could take many years to topple.

  • FBL-WC-2022-MATCH60-MAR-PORAFP

    World Cup 2022: tears of farewell against Morocco

    Ronaldo arrived at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar knowing it might be his last shot at the one prize that had always escaped him. He had won almost everything else, at club and international level. The world title remained the gap on his CV. Then came the difficulties, and they mounted once he lost his place in the starting XI during the knockout rounds.

    Portugal saw off Switzerland in the last 16, then ran into Morocco in the quarter-final. Youssef En-Nesyri settled it with the only goal of the game in the first half. Ronaldo watched from the bench before coming on after the break to chase a rescue. He could not do it, despite throwing everything at the closing minutes.

    At the final whistle, Ronaldo walked towards the tunnel in tears. His World Cup dream was gone, and he knew it. It ranks among the most moving moments of his career, made sharper by the fact he had been dropped for the matches that mattered most. His Qatar campaign ended in the way he least wanted.

  • FBL-EUR-NATIONS-POR-ESP-TROPHYAFP

    League of Nations 2025: a return to the titles

    Six years on from that first title in 2019, Ronaldo was back leading Portugal to glory in the 2025 UEFA Nations League. The national team booked their place in the final against Spain, a showdown between two of the continent's heavyweights, both desperate to lift the trophy for the second time in their history.

    Twice Portugal trailed in the final. But Ronaldo arrived right on cue. He pounced inside the box to level at 2-2 on 61 minutes, dragging his country back into the contest, and the scoreline held through extra time.

    A penalty shoot-out settled it, and the spot-kicks fell Portugal's way 5-3. They became the first nation to win the UEFA Nations League twice, with Ronaldo adding another title to his international record. A crucial goal in the final proved his relationship with the winners' podium is far from over, whatever his age.

  • FBL-EUR-NATIONS-DEN-POR-TRAININGAFP

    The crisis with Jesus: the end of the international journey

    Ronaldo's final chapter as an international wasn't written around a new footballing triumph. It was born from a feud with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus. The pair fell out after the national team captain found himself on the substitutes' bench for the UEFA Nations League clash with Norway, watching from the sidelines as Portugal won 2-1 without him.

    Things turned sour when Ronaldo walked out of the national team's camp, convinced the agreements over his role and playing time had been broken. The rift with his coach only deepened as both men traded public statements about why he had been left out of the starting line-up. Suddenly, the captain's future became the talk of Portugal.

    On 5 November 2026, Ronaldo called time on his international career just before the November break. It closed a 23-year journey in his country's shirt. He played 234 matches, scored 146 goals and lifted three major titles. His legacy runs deeper than the numbers and the trophies, though. He lived every beat of the Portuguese dream, from the tears of defeat to the joy of hoisting silverware.

Next matches
ALH

ALH

Saudi Pro League

06 Nov 2026

ALN

ALN

POR

POR

UEFA Nations League A

14 Nov 2026

DEN

DEN