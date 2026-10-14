'Safety must be top priority!' – 2027 Asian Cup faces shock postponement to 2028 after Riyadh attacks

According toChosun, reports have emerged suggesting that the 2027 Asian Cup, scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia next January, could be pushed back by a year to January 2028. The potential delay follows security incidents in Riyadh, including an attack on King Khalid International Airport that caused temporary operational suspensions.

The political instability has already impacted local football operations across the host nation.

An AFC Champions League Elite match between Al-Nassr and Naft Tehran in Riyadh was recently delayed following the interception of a ballistic missile over the capital.