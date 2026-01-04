2025 AFCON – South Africa vs Cameroon Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

South Africa will play Cameroon on Sunday, hoping to get the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-final ticket, which will set up another exciting date with either the hosts, Morocco, or Tanzania.

Bafana Bafana have won the competition just once, in 1996, when they hosted it, while the Indomitable Lions are chasing their sixth AFCON crown.

In the 2023 edition, South Africa won bronze while Cameroon fell in the Round of 16 against Nigeria.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Broos' current team and his former one, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

