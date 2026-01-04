+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Sipho Mbule and Sithole, Bafana BafanaBackpage
Seth Willis

2025 AFCON – South Africa vs Cameroon Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

This is a massive game for both sides as they hope to get a favourable result that will keep alive their dream of winning the biennial competition going on in the North African nation of Morocco. This will be a massive match for coach Hugo Broos, who helped the Indomitable Lions win the 2017 edition.

South Africa will play Cameroon on Sunday, hoping to get the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-final ticket, which will set up another exciting date with either the hosts, Morocco, or Tanzania.

Bafana Bafana have won the competition just once, in 1996, when they hosted it, while the Indomitable Lions are chasing their sixth AFCON crown.

In the 2023 edition, South Africa won bronze while Cameroon fell in the Round of 16 against Nigeria.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Broos' current team and his former one, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.  

Egypt vs South Africa Predictions

  • Kick-off time

    Game: South Africa vs Cameroon
    Date: January 4, 2026

    Kick-off:

    		21h00 SA Time
    Venue: Al Medina Stadium, Rabat
  • How to watch South Africa vs Cameroon online - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    		SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202/SABC 2

    Or you can follow GOAL live updates here.

  • Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana, December 2025Backpage

    South Africa team news & squads

    This is a massive game for coach Hugo Broos, who led Cameroon to the 2017 title before leaving in February the following year, albeit unceremoniously. This is the first time, since then, the Belgian is coming up against the Indomitable Lions, but insists he is not keen on avenging the sacking.

    "Why should I have revenge?" Broos responded when he was asked about getting one over Cameroon.

    "I simply got to the end of my contract and they did not renew it. There is no revenge.

    "I know what happened at that time and why I was sacked. That was about eight years ago. Why should I want to beat Cameroon now because they sacked me?" He concluded.

    The Belgian is not expected to make major changes to his squad since his preferred key players are available. He hopes Lyle Foster's effective touch in the competition continues, as well as Mbekezeli Mbokazi's resolute defending.

    South Africa possible XI:Williams, Mudau, Modiba, Mbokazi, Ngezana, Mokoena, Aubaas, Mbule, Moremi, Appollis, Foster

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 12-CMR-GABAFP

    Cameroon team news & squads

    Carlos Baleba is among the players who made AFCON's best XI of the Group Stage, owing to his intelligence and command in the midfield. The 21-year-old will need to be at his best against Bafana Bafana.

    Manchester United winger Bryan Mbeumo has an assist to his name after three outings, which, by his standards, is not a good stat. However, the 26-year-old has to find a way of getting past Aubrey Modiba, who has been solid in international matches.

    The only concern for the technical team is captain Nouhou Tolo, who was forced off with a hamstring injury in the last outing against Mozambique.

    Cameroon possible XI: Epassy; Tolo, Kotto, Malone; Yongwa, Baleba, Namaso, Tchamadeu, Ebong; Mbeumo, Kofane

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 11-CIV-CMRAFP

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Bafana Bafana finished second in Group B after two wins and a loss; they started with a 2-1 victory over Angola before falling by a solitary goal to Egypt. They then made amends by claiming 3-2 vwin against Zimbabwe to finish second behind the Pharaohs, who collected two wins and a draw.

    The Indomitable Lions finished second in Group F behind the defending champions Ivory Coast, who had better stats. The five-time champions collected a 1-0 win in their duel with Gabon before following it up with a 1-1 draw against The Elephants. It then ended 2-1 in their favour when they faced Mozambique.

    In the head-to-head record, their only previous meeting at the AFCON came in the opening game of the 1996 tournament, where hosts South Africa secured a 3-0 victory at Soccer City. Goals from Phil Masinga, Mark Williams and John Moshoeu set Bafana Bafana on course for their maiden continental title, according to CAF.

    Overall, the sides have met nine times, with South Africa winning three matches, Cameroon one, and five encounters ending in draws.

  • Mohau Nkota and Hugo Broos, Bafana BafanaGetty

0