Predicting Bafana Bafana's XI to face Cameroon in 2025 AFCON Round of 16 - All out attack! Relebohile Mofokeng to start ahead of Sphephelo Sithole?
- Backpage
GOALKEEPER: Ronwen Williams
The Bafana captain has conceded four goals in three matches at this AFCON and those might read discouraging statistics which he might be keen to improve on.
- Getty
RIGHT-BACK: Khuliso Mudau
The Sundowns star would be vigilant to make sure Cameroon players will not be there to exploit his swinging hand for a possible penalty.
- Backpage
LEFT-BACK: Aubrey Modiba
An almost guaranteed figure in this position, Modiba's experience would be key to contain the Indomitable Lions attackers.
- Backpagepix
CENTRE-BACK: Mbekezeli Mbokazi
After being roasted by Zimbabwe forward Tawanda Maswanhise, Mbokazi sparked a talking point that he can easily be breached.
But the Cameroon match gives him an opportunity to silence those who were mocking him.
- BackPagePix
CENTRE-BACK: Siyabonga Ngezana
His combination with Mbokazi in central defence is one Broos has grown to trust, but they have to improve to keep their first clean sheet of this tournament edition.
- Backpage
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Teboho Mokoena
He is yet to reach that level he was during the 2023 AFCON, but there is always room for him to raise his game.
- Backpage
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Bathusi Aubaas
Aubaas got some rave reviews from Broos after being brought in for Sphephelo Sithole against Zimbabwe when the latter was struggling.
- Backpage
ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Sipho Mbule
The Pirates man is yet to become that playmaker he is expected to turn himself into at this tournament, but on his day, he can be devastating to opponents.
- Backpagepix
RIGHT ATTACKER: Tshepang Moremi
Moremi has performed above expectations at this AFCON and has earned himself more trust from Broos.
- AFP
LEFT ATTACKER: Oswin Appollis
Appollis has scored two goals at this tournament and that could make him a player to watch for Cameroon.
- AFP
CENTRE-FORWARD: Lyle Foster
Another Bafana player with two goals in three games, Foster has a big task to show why Broos has made him his main man upfront.