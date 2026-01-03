+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Khothatso Leballo

Predicting Bafana Bafana's XI to face Cameroon in 2025 AFCON Round of 16 - All out attack! Relebohile Mofokeng to start ahead of Sphephelo Sithole?

Bafana Bafana continue with their bid to be crowned African champions with a Last-16 showdown against Cameroon at Al Medina Stadium on Sunday. After a less convincing outing against Zimbabwe in their last Group game, they will be out to show that they are championship material.

GOAL predicts how Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos could line up his men in this Round of 16 clash against Cameroon.  Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

AFCON 2025 Team Predictions


    GOALKEEPER: Ronwen Williams

    The Bafana captain has conceded four goals in three matches at this AFCON and those might read discouraging statistics which he might be keen to improve on. 

    RIGHT-BACK: Khuliso Mudau

    The Sundowns star would be vigilant to make sure Cameroon players will not be there to exploit his swinging hand for a possible penalty.  

    LEFT-BACK: Aubrey Modiba

    An almost guaranteed figure in this position, Modiba's experience would be key to contain the Indomitable Lions attackers.   

    CENTRE-BACK: Mbekezeli Mbokazi

    After being roasted by Zimbabwe forward Tawanda Maswanhise, Mbokazi sparked a talking point that he can easily be breached.  

    But the Cameroon match gives him an opportunity to silence those who were mocking him.   

    CENTRE-BACK: Siyabonga Ngezana

    His combination with Mbokazi in central defence is one Broos has grown to trust, but they have to improve to keep their first clean sheet of this tournament edition. 

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Teboho Mokoena

    He is yet to reach that level he was during the 2023 AFCON, but there is always room for him to raise his game.   

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Bathusi Aubaas

    Aubaas got some rave reviews from Broos after being brought in for Sphephelo Sithole against Zimbabwe when the latter was struggling.  

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Sipho Mbule

    The Pirates man is yet to become that playmaker he is expected to turn himself into at this tournament, but on his day, he can be devastating to opponents.   

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Tshepang Moremi

    Moremi has performed above expectations at this AFCON and has earned himself more trust from Broos.   

    LEFT ATTACKER: Oswin Appollis

    Appollis has scored two goals at this tournament and that could make him a player to watch for Cameroon.  

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Lyle Foster

    Another Bafana player with two goals in three games, Foster has a big task to show why Broos has made him his main man upfront.   

