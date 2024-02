GOAL provides you with all the details about the annual cup competition.

The Nedbank Cup's Round of 32 takes centre stage this week with 16 matches scheduled to be played across the country.

Big teams playing in the Premier Soccer League will be aiming at getting past minnows to avoid upsets that might harm their season.

The overall winner will represent South Africa in the 2024/25 Caf Confederation Cup competition.

Article continues below

GOAL provides you with all the information to make it easy to follow the annual competition to the ultimate end.