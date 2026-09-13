'A staggering explanation!' - Michael Carrick SLAMS VAR decision after Manchester City's controversial goal against Manchester United

Carrick was left incensed following his side's narrow defeat to Manchester City, specifically targeting the logic used to award Haaland’s winning goal. The match, which saw City reduced to ten men in the first half, was decided by a single goal that required a lengthy intervention from the Video Assistant Referee.

While the initial on-field decision was offside, the goal was eventually given, leaving the United dugout and the Old Trafford faithful in a state of disbelief over the interpretation of the rules regarding interference with play.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the final whistle, a visibly frustrated Carrick did not hold back in his assessment of the officiating. He stated: "Confused, not even confused, we've put things in place to help referees' decisions, screens, referees in an office somewhere. It's more worrying about if that's the interpretation about football."