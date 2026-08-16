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'No one needed to sell this club to me' - Jarrod Bowen explains decision to stay with West Ham after relegation
Loyalty over top-flight security
When West Ham United’s 15-year stay in the Premier League came to a crashing end last May, the consensus was that Bowen would be the first out of the door. Having registered nine goals and 11 assists in a season where he started every single league game, the Hammers captain was viewed as far too talented for the second tier.
However, the England international stunned many by recommitting his future to the club, signing an adjusted deal that keeps him at the London Stadium through to 2030.
"I was asked about my future after we were relegated and it was about making the right decision for myself," the 29-year-old explained in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports.
"I thought of it as what's going to be the biggest 'what if?' when I retire? There's going to be 'what ifs' whatever you do, but it was going to be that one that would nag away at me for years and years to come. I knew I had to give it a go to get this club back into the Premier League. That was the overriding factor."
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The bond with the Hammers
Despite interest from elsewhere, Bowen held a pivotal meeting with West Ham’s largest shareholder, Daniel Kretinsky, in Prague over the summer break. The forward was adamant that he didn't need any grand presentations to convince him to stay in East London.
Reflecting on that meeting and his relationship with the club, Bowen said: "No one needs to sell the club to me. It was just an honest conversation about what we want to do as a club moving forward."
He also clarified that his family connections - his wife Dani Dyer and father-in-law Danny Dyer are famous West Ham supporters - did not dictate his professional path, even if their passion for the club is well-documented, stating: "They are never going to be in my ear saying 'I think you should stay or I think you should go'."
The challenge of the Championship
As West Ham prepare for a grueling 46-game season, Bowen is one of the few players in the squad with significant experience in the Championship. Having scored 52 goals in the division for Hull City earlier in his career, he understands that the Hammers cannot rely on their reputation alone to secure promotion.
"I've experienced the Championship and it's such a competitive league. I remember when I was at Hull, we were doing well in the league and you'd go to a side bottom of the league and they turn you over. It's one of the toughest leagues to get out of because it's so demanding, so physical. What we need to do as a team is have that winning mentality, understanding what it takes to win games," Bowen said.
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England heartbreak and World Cup exclusion
The timing of West Ham's relegation was particularly cruel for Bowen, coinciding with his omission from Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the 2026 World Cup. Despite being a regular under Tuchel during the qualifying stages and the lead-up to the tournament, Bowen was left at home when the final list was announced on May 22.
"Don't get me wrong, it was difficult. OK, we got relegated, but as an individual, I felt like I contributed well. We didn't do well and maybe that went against me," Bowen admitted. "It was difficult to watch to begin with because I felt like I deserved to be there. Anyone in the same situation would be saying the same thing. That weekend was the worst a footballer could have in terms of missing out on the England squad on the Friday, then getting relegated on Sunday."
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