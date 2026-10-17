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Seven wins, zero setbacks! Enzo Maresca makes Premier League history at Manchester City as Pep Guardiola's successor enjoys dream start
Maresca sets new Premier League benchmark
Manchester City’s transition into the post-Pep Guardiola era has defied the expectations of those who predicted a decline, as Enzo Maresca achieved a feat never before seen in the Premier League. By securing a 3-2 victory over Ipswich Town on Saturday, the former Leicester City boss became the first manager in the history of the competition to win each of his opening seven matches in charge of a single club.
The Italian’s arrival was met with both intrigue and pressure, given his previous ties to the club as a member of Guardiola’s coaching staff during the 2022-23 Treble-winning campaign. However, Maresca has handled the responsibility with tactical poise, guiding his side to the top of the table with a perfect 21 points.
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City silence Maresca doubters
This historic run has seen City join an elite bracket, becoming only the third club in the Premier League era to start a season with seven consecutive wins, matching the records set by Chelsea in 2005-06 and Liverpool in 2019-20.
According to data provided by Squawka, the perfect seven-game streak included impressive results such as a 1-0 victory away at Manchester United and a dominant 3-0 win against Liverpool at Anfield. These results have silenced critics who questioned whether Maresca was ready for such a high-profile role following his departure from Chelsea in early 2026.
While the club faces ongoing scrutiny regarding off-field matters, the players have remained focused on the pitch, delivering a brand of football that remains unmistakably City in its execution and clinical nature.
Haaland double overcomes Ipswich scare
The record-breaking afternoon at the Etihad was not without its moments of tension, as a resilient Ipswich Town side threatened to spoil the party. Phil Foden had initially put the hosts in front, but the visitors struck back through Daizen Maeda, who outmuscled Marc Guehi to slot past Gianluigi Donnarumma. But the response from the champions was swift and decisive. Erling Haaland took centre stage once again, restoring the lead before the interval with his trademark clinical finishing.
Haaland’s second of the afternoon, assisted by the industrious Iliman Ndiaye, appeared to put the result beyond doubt, but a late penalty from Zian Flemming ensured a nervous finish for the home supporters. Despite the late drama, City held firm through twelve minutes of added time to ensure Maresca’s winning streak remained intact.
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Navigating the post-Guardiola landscape
Maresca’s journey to this moment has been unconventional, involving a stint in the Championship and a brief, difficult period at Stamford Bridge before returning to the Etihad. His appointment was viewed as a strategic move by the City hierarchy, who were aware of his tactical alignment with the club's established philosophy.
The early evidence suggests that his familiarity with the squad and his experience under Guardiola have provided the perfect foundation for success. The manager has managed to keep the group motivated and disciplined despite the noise surrounding the club's financial investigations, which saw fans booing the Premier League anthem before kick-off.
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