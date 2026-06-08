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Will anybody pay £115m for Elliot Anderson? Ex-Man City star doubts Premier League suitors will bow to Nottingham Forest’s transfer demands
Forest hold firm on astronomical valuation
City are refusing to back down in their pursuit of Forest star Anderson, despite seeing an initial approach for the midfielder rebuffed. The Premier League giants have made the engine room a priority for the upcoming transfer window as they prepare for a significant squad rebuild in the post-Guardiola era.
Forest are holding a firm line on their valuation, reportedly seeking a fee that could rise as high as £115m, using recent record transfers like Declan Rice’s move to Arsenal as a benchmark. However, there is growing scepticism from former players and pundits alike regarding whether any suitor will bow to Nottingham Forest’s transfer demands for the 23-year-old.
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Wright-Phillips questions massive valuation
Shaun Wright-Phillips has expressed serious reservations about the reported price tag placed on Elliot. Speaking to betway about the potential for a record-breaking move, The former Manchester City and Chelsea winger suggested that while Anderson is a talented asset, the current market might not support such an astronomical figure for a player still establishing himself at the highest level.
"I think he’s a fantastic player, but the problem you’ve got in football is owners are now slapping those price tags on players, whether they think they’re worth it or not. It’s just a matter of this is how much we want for him," Wright-Phillips explaind.
He added: "But it’s an interesting situation because the most City have spent on a player is £100m, and that was a one-off anyway. It would surprise me to see any team in England go in at that price. But he will be a sought-after player by all the top clubs because he’s that good at what he does".
Staggering stats at the City Ground
It is not just the eye test that Anderson passes; the data suggests he is currently a statistical anomaly in the Premier League. During the 2025-26 campaign, he topped the charts for duels won and total touches, proving his dominance in a deeper-lying role. This evolution into a "No.6 or No.8" has alerted the elite, even if the price of admission is now set at a record-breaking level.
Speaking on his tactical development, the midfielder recently explained how he has matured since leaving the North East. “I feel like I’ve sort of nailed a position. I know I did it last season, but I have found myself really comfortable in centre-mid, No.6, No.8,” he told the Guardian, highlighting the versatility that has Pep Guardiola's potential successors and Manchester United keeping a very close watch.
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A World Cup shop window
The upcoming World Cup serves as the ultimate audition for Anderson to prove he belongs in the hundred-million-pound bracket. If he can lead England to glory alongside Rice and Bellingham, Forest’s valuation might start to look like a bargain rather than a reach. He has already shown he can handle the pressure, having been named to the team of the tournament during the Under-21 Euros.