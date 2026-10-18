'I didn’t know what to do!' – Diego Gomez opens up on emotional reaction to sensational 51-metre strike against Crystal Palace

Gomez produced a moment of magic that will be etched into the history of the M23 derby for decades. During a blistering start at the Amex Stadium on Sunday, the 23-year-old spotted Crystal Palace goalkeeper Walter Benitez straying far from his goalmouth and unleashed a perfectly weighted strike from just inside the opposition half. The effort, measured at exactly 51 metres, left the home support in a state of delirium as the ball sailed over the retreating Argentine stopper and into the back of the net to put Fabian Hurzeler's side two goals up within the first seven minutes of the match.

The Paraguayan international, who joined the club for £11m from Inter Miami in early 2025, revealed that the decision to shoot was almost instinctive once he realised the goalkeeper's positioning. Speaking to Natalie Gedra for Sky Sports in the immediate aftermath of the triumph, he admitted the emotion of the moment took him by surprise. "When I scored I didn't know where to run, I didn't know what to do!" Gomez said, reflecting on his joyful but confused celebration. "When I got the ball, I knew the goalkeeper was a little bit ahead. I was very happy with the goal. It’s about the brotherhood and the intensity. We keep doing this in training and games."



