England's caution means you should back against goals at the World Cup

The German has now overseen 14 games as manager of the Three Lions. While victories have been common, they’re hardly free-scoring.

England in the World Cup group stages Odds Under 2.5 goals vs Croatia 1.72 Under 2.5 goals vs Ghana 2.10

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

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Tuchel’s England solidity

Thomas Tuchel hopes to become the first manager to win a World Cup with a nation other than his own. The German has had a solid spell as England boss so far, with just two defeats in his 14 games in charge. 11 of those have seen the Three Lions come out on top.

However, England have not often blown teams away. The 3-0 victory over Costa Rica in their final warm-up game on Wednesday was impressively their 11th clean sheet in 14 games. It was also only the fifth time they’ve scored more than two goals in a game.

England have been 1.30 or shorter in eight of Tuchel’s matches, but they still only average around 2.21 goals per game. They’re a pragmatic and effective side, but we don’t expect them to go all out in the United States. With a long tournament ahead, a measured approach could suit them.

With that in mind, and based on recent results, the Three Lions could be set for a series of professional results in the group stage. The 1-0 win over New Zealand saw England struggle to break down resilient opponents, but the Los Ticos triumph was more promising. As the real action begins, Tuchel is well aware that attackers win games - but defenders win titles.

The English are hard to beat

England are favourites to win Group L as they aim to end their long wait for a major trophy. First up are Croatia in Texas, followed by Ghana in Foxborough, before a final group clash with Panama in New Jersey. Tuchel and his side will be eager to go three for three in pursuit of glory.

They have the quality and depth to do so. The Three Lions have proven tough to beat under Tuchel, but losses to Japan and Senegal did raise questions. At full strength, however, the expectation is that the English can top their group and set up a favourable first knockout tie.

That being said, we don’t expect any heavy scorelines. Just one of their last six matches has featured more than two goals. Meanwhile, only six of Tuchel’s 14 games have seen over 2.5. We can see that trend continuing in this month’s competitive fixtures, where securing three points will be all that matters.

Next week sees them face Croatia, a side that they’ve come up against several times in recent tournaments. The Three Lions won 1-0 in their last meeting, but they lost in extra time in their most recent World Cup clash. Under 2.5 goals has landed in three of their last four encounters.

Next up are Ghana, a side the English are far less familiar with. Their one and only meeting came back in 2011 when they played out a 1-1 draw. We expect another tight contest at Boston Stadium, although Tuchel’s men will come out on top in the end.

England’s backline should be able to hold firm, with more clean sheets to come. Goals could be at a premium, but if they take nine points from nine, supporters won’t complain.

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