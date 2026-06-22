Czechia vs Mexico predictions: Hosts need a point to top Group A

Our betting expert expects the home side to get over the line with a point to seal top spot in Group A, while Czechia face elimination.

Best bets for Czechia vs Mexico

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.94 on Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Raul Jimenez at odds of 2.85 on Betway

Halftime/ fulltime - Draw/ Draw at odds of 5.00 on Betway

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Czechia 1-1 Mexico

Czechia 1-1 Mexico Goalscorers prediction: Czechia: Patrik Schick - Mexico: Raul Jimenez

Czechia are on the brink of departing North America after their final group game. Miroslav Koubek’s troops only have themselves to blame, especially after taking an early lead against South Africa in their previous outing. Michal Sadilek opened the scoring for Repre in just the sixth minute of that game, but then stumbled.

The European side had just 38% ball possession and allowed Bafana Bafana to keep it. While their goal was hardly threatened, a late penalty saw South Africa even the score. Koubek’s men should have tried to score a second goal, which is why they find themselves in this precarious situation.

Mexico don’t have such concerns, as they are top of the group with six points from two matches. El Tri had to fight hard for their 1-0 win over South Korea on Thursday morning, which means a point will be enough for them to win the group. Javier Aguirre may rotate his squad, but he may not want to risk the co-hosts' current momentum.

As a result, Mexico are likely to field a strong 11 in the hope of maintaining a 100% record. However, they weren’t as convincing as they were in their opener against Bafana Bafana. In fact, they were shouted at halftime in Guadalajara when the score was goalless against Korea.

However, they’re now heading back to Mexico City, where they should be given a royal welcome. If they can secure three points against Czechia, the home fans will start to believe that anything is possible in the competition.

Probable lineups for Czechia vs Mexico

Czechia expected lineup: Kovar, Chaloupek, Hranac, Krejci, Coufal, Soucek, Sadilek, Sojka, Hlozek, Sulc, Schick

Mexico expected lineup: Rangel, Sanchez, Alvarez, Vasquez, Gallardo, Gutierrez, Lira, Romo, Alvarado, Quinones, Jimenez

A sharper edge could breach the hosts

Statistically, Mexico should be able to keep a clean sheet on Thursday, especially since they’ve done it in four of the last five games. That said, their statistics against Korea show that they do give up opportunities.

However, for some poor finishing and miraculous goalkeeping from Jose Rangel, Mexico would. For perspective, Korea had an xG of 0.91, while Mexico managed only 0.5. Additionally, the home side gave up three big chances to the Asians, but they simply couldn’t capitalise.

With Patrik Schick and Adam Hlozek likely to start for Czechia, they are more likely to find the back of the net. The visitors have scored at least one goal in each of their last nine internationals, with nine goals coming in their recent five matches. However, Czechia haven’t kept a single clean sheet across their previous six matches. Therefore, both teams are likely to score.

Czechia vs Mexico Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.94 on Betway

Counterattack to deliver Raul chances at goal

We’ve already mentioned the danger men for Czechia, but the hosts also have a dependable marksman in Raul Jimenez. The forward opened his World Cup account against South Africa, but could have easily added more. He registered the most shots for Mexico in their Korean outing with two, while his three touches in the opposition box were also the most.

The Wolves striker had the perfect chance to make it 2-0 when he was through on goal, but his shot was brilliantly saved. Jimenez could have doubled his World Cup tally then, but he will certainly get more chances on Thursday. With Czechia needing to win this game, we expect the co-hosts to thrive on the counter, which is where Jimenez will find joy.

Two goals from his last three matches isn’t a bad return for a 35-year-old. He still has his edge, which is why he’s worth backing to score at least once on Thursday morning in Mexico City.

Czechia vs Mexico Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Raul Jimenez at odds of 2.85 on Betway

Expecting an exciting stalemate

With Aguirre’s charges already into the next round of the World Cup, Czechia must adapt at attacking approach. Mexico know that only a point is needed to top the group, which is why the visitors may struggle. A slow first half is likely, considering what’s at stake in the competition.

Czechia’s opening match against Korea ended goalless after 45 minutes, but the match came to life in the second period. This final group game may see the same outcome, but the home side are likely to be tough to break down. Mexico are also coming off their fixture with Korea, which also ended all-square at the break.

As the only meeting between these teams took place 26 years ago, we don’t have enough head-to-head statistics. However, that friendly encounter ended in a 2-2 draw. While there may not be plenty of goals this week, a draw seems a likely outcome.

Czechia vs Mexico Betting Tip 3: Halftime/ fulltime - Draw/ Draw at odds of 5.00 on Betway

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