Tottenham vs Wolves predictions: Spurs tipped for big victory

Spurs are expected to win big against a Wolves side that haven’t been able to find their feet at all this season.

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Best bets for Tottenham vs Wolves

Tottenham to win to nil at odds of 2.49 on Betway

Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.65 on Betway

Mohammed Kudus to score or assist at odds of 2.17 on Betway

Tottenham should win 3-0 against Wolves.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Thomas Frank has had an immediate impact at Tottenham Hotspur, and they go into Matchday 6 in third place on the Premier League table. With only one league defeat all season, and five clean sheets in all competitions, they look strong. They’ll be brimming with confidence as they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers.

On the flip side, Wolves are still awaiting their first point of the 2025/26 season. While they’ve enjoyed some success in the Carabao Cup, beating West Ham United and Everton, their league form remains dismal. Vítor Pereira’s men have endured five losses from five league outings, which leaves plenty of concerns.

Probable lineups for Tottenham vs Wolves

Tottenham expected lineup: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Spence, Palhinha, Bergvall, Sarr, Kudus, Richarlison, Simons

Wolves expected lineup: Sa, Tchatchoua, Agbadou, Toti, Mosquera, Bueno, Andre, Bellegarde, Joao Gomes, Munetsi, Stand Larsen

Spurs’ defence sets up another home win

It’s hard to see past a Tottenham Hotspur victory in this one, all things considered. Wolverhampton Wanderers did get a victory in midweek over Everton, but so did a much-changed Spurs. With home advantage in their favour, Frank’s men should take all three points.

Spurs have been excellent defensively. Their 3-0 win over Doncaster Rovers was number five of the season in all competitions - only Bournemouth have scored past them at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Wolves will have their work cut out if they’re to join that list.

Pereira’s side have failed to score at all in three of their league games this campaign, and Spurs should keep them out in the capital. A settled home backline makes Frank’s team a difficult side to break down.

Tottenham vs Wolves Bet 1: Tottenham to win to nil at odds of 2.49 on Betway

Spurs could run riot

Tottenham aren’t struggling on the goals front this season. They’ve scored 16 goals in eight matches, and go into Matchday 6 with only Liverpool outscoring them in the Premier League. Richarlison already has three to his name, and goals are coming from all over the pitch.

On top of that, Wolves can’t seem to keep their sheets clean. The 2-0 cup win over Everton in midweek was the first time they’ve kept the opponent out all season - in any competition. The home side will be eager to add to their goal tally here.

Manchester City put four past them, the Toffees got three in the league, and Leeds United won 3-1 in their last league game. Therefore, there should be plenty of opportunity for Tottenham to cause some damage. We expect them to get a few.

Tottenham vs Wolves Bet 2: Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.65 on Betway

The Kudus Problem

Mohammed Kudus has proven to be an excellent signing for Spurs. He’s already picked up four assists in his five games so far, including two in the 2-2 Brighton and Hove Albion draw last time out. The Ghanaian will be a real handful for Wolves.

Also, having been rested for the Doncaster game, Kudus will go into this clash fully refreshed and eager to score his first goal for the club. Frank has spoken about how pleased he’s been with the 25-year-old so far, and if he can add goals to his game, he’ll be even more dangerous.

Pereira will be very aware of the threat that the former West Ham United man can pose, and will try to contain him. However, containing him will be easier said than done. Kudus could cause havoc here.