PSG vs Le Mans predictions: Newly promoted side to avoid heavy loss

PSG return to Ligue 1 action against Le Mans, who have impressed since promotion but face a tough test at the Parc des Princes.

Best bets for PSG vs Le Mans

PSG to win and Both teams to score at odds of 2.50 with Betway

Le Mans +3 (Handicap 3-way) at odds of 2.20 with Betway

Ousmane Dembélé 5+ shots at odds of 1.70 with Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: PSG 3-1 Le Mans

PSG 3-1 Le Mans Goalscorers prediction: PSG: Dembélé x2, Doué - Le Mans: Diallo

Defending Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain return to the Parc des Princes after the international break to face newly promoted Le Mans.

The international break came at an inconvenient time for PSG, who had started to find their rhythm. Luis Enrique’s side won back-to-back Ligue 1 games against Brest and Marseille, recovering from their slow start to the 2026/27 campaign.

It could be a difficult game for PSG. Le Mans are comfortable without the ball, averaging just 46.3% possession compared with PSG’s 66.1%. This means they’ll likely sit deep and try to counter-attack whenever possible. Enrique has almost a full-strength squad available, with only Senny Mayulu (thigh) sidelined. Ferran Torres faces a late fitness test returning from international duty with Spain.

Patrick Videira’s Le Mans side have surprised everyone with their promising start to life back in Ligue 1. Six points from their first five games leaves them just inside the top half of the French top flight.

Le Mans have won once away to PSG, with that victory coming in February 2006. However, they have also lost three of their last four trips dating back to April 2007. Videira’s men will be without the services of Djibril Sidibe, who misses out through suspension. Meanwhile, Erwan Colas is also sidelined due to injury.

Probable lineups for PSG vs Le Mans

PSG expected lineup: Safonov, Mendes, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Vitinha, Ruiz, Neves, Kvaratskhelia, Doué, Dembélé

Le Mans expected lineup: Kocik, Torrent, Yohou, Voyer, Bamba, Larouci, Bourabaa, Bretelle, Vercruysse, Mafouta, Diallo

PSG to prevail as Le Mans find the net

Le Mans have shown they can cause problems despite being newly promoted to Ligue 1. They have scored nine goals in their first five games, which is a healthy return for a team still adapting to Ligue 1.

PSG have also been more vulnerable defensively than usual, conceding seven goals in their first five league matches. Monaco were the latest side to exploit this weakness, winning 2-1 at the Parc des Princes last month.

However, PSG should still have enough quality to secure the three points. They beat Marseille 2-1 away in their most recent outing and will expect to dominate possession at home. That makes a PSG win with both teams scoring an appealing option at an implied probability of 40%.

PSG vs Le Mans Bet 1: PSG to win and Both teams to score at odds of 2.50 with Betway

Le Mans to keep the margin down

PSG haven’t been winning comfortably this season. They are yet to beat anyone by more than a single goal, with the gritty 2-1 win at Marseille highlighting their tendency to win close games.

Le Mans have shown similar resilience in defeat. They are yet to lose a game by more than one goal, while Patrick Videira has them organised and difficult to break down.

Le Mans only need to avoid a three-goal defeat here. PSG have not shown much ability to win by big margins this season. Djibril Sidibé is suspended, but Le Mans should still be able to keep the game close. They have lost just once in five games, by a one-goal margin, making +3 an appealing option at an implied probability of 45.5%.

PSG vs Le Mans Bet 2: Le Mans +3 (Handicap 3-way) at odds of 2.20 with Betway

Dembélé to continue where he left off

Ousmane Dembélé is shooting at a remarkable rate. He has taken 16 shots in just 211 Ligue 1 minutes. That works out at 6.82 attempts per 90 minutes.

His form has been impressive across competitions too. Dembélé scored twice and set up two more in the Champions League, managing all of that in 64 minutes.

Le Mans are likely to defend deep and allow PSG to shoot from distance. Dembélé is one of the players most likely to take advantage. His main concern is how many minutes he plays. He needs five shots to land this bet, and he has been averaging 6.82 shots per 90 minutes in Ligue 1. If he maintains that rate, he should have a good chance of reaching the required mark.

PSG vs Le Mans Bet 3: Ousmane Dembélé 5+ shots at odds of 1.70 with Betway

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