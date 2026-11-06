Nottm Forest vs Man City predictions: City hoping to stop the rot

Our betting expert predicts Manchester City to bounce back from consecutive league defeats and keep Forest struggling in the relegation zone.

Best bets for Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City

1x2 - Manchester City at odds of 1.66 on Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Erling Haaland at odds of 1.75 on Betway

BTTS - No at odds of 2.15 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Manchester City

Nottingham Forest 0-2 Manchester City Goalscorers prediction: Manchester City: Erling Haaland x2

It’s all doom and gloom around Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at the moment. After their defeat to Brentford last week, Oliver Glasner did not hold back in his criticism of his players and the club. “Buy in or leave,” was his message to the Forest squad.

However, these comments haven’t threatened his place in the dugout, at least for now. Forest are sticking with the Austrian and it’s probably for the best. Consistency is key if they want to climb out of the relegation zone, and Glasner probably only needs a bit more time.

Manchester City lifted their fans' spirits with a midweek 3-2 victory over RB Leipzig in the Champions League. However, it wasn’t vintage City by any stretch, as they needed a late goal to seal the win in Germany. Nonetheless, Enzo Maresca is pleased with the result, especially after two straight Premier League losses.

Last weekend’s clash with Brighton was a repeat of their midweek EFL Cup fixture, which City won on penalties. With the Seagulls flying high this term, it was always going to be a difficult game. The Cityzens couldn’t find the back of the net in a 1-0 defeat, which cost them their place at the top of the league.

Probable lineups for Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City

Nottingham Forest expected lineup: Sels, Cunha, Milenkovic, Murillo, Aina, McAtee, Schlager, Williams, Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Delap

Manchester City expected lineup: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol, Bouaddi, Anderson, Fernandez, Ndiaye, Doku, Haaland

City to get back on track

Getting Oliver Glasner’s magic to work at Nottingham may still require more time. The Tricky Trees haven’t won any of their three Premier League home matches so far this season. They’re currently on a winless run of five games, losing four and drawing one.

City have hit a bump in the road with consecutive league losses. They have a chance to get things back on track with a trip to Nottingham. The visitors have won 75% of their away games in the league this term, without any draws. Not to mention that Maresca needs a convincing win here to keep the pressure on Arsenal.

The Cityzens are unbeaten against Forest in their recent three head-to-heads. The visitors won this corresponding fixture 2-1 last season, making a case for a repeat on Saturday. Forest won just one of their previous nine head-to-heads against Man City, with the Cityzens winning six in that run.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Manchester City at odds of 1.66 on Betway

Haaland to end his drought against Forest

While Erling Haaland blanked last week against Brighton, he was still pushing his team forward. The Norwegian recorded four shots in that game, the most for any City player, and missed one big chance. He then bagged the winning goal against Leipzig in the Champions League.

With City looking set to share the points with RB Leipzig, Haaland popped up with a 78th-minute winner. He had three shots on target in that game, with an xG (expected goals) of 1.08. Haaland won all his duels, both ground and aerial, showcasing just how problematic he was for the Leipzig defence.

He currently has nine goals in nine games in the Premier League, but has scored seven in his last six games in all competitions. He hasn’t scored against Forest in his last five attempts. With the hosts currently low on confidence, he could use that opportunity and end his drought against the Tricky Trees.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Erling Haaland at odds of 1.75 on Betway

Forest’s attacking woes holding them back

With Haaland spearheading City’s front line, their attacking numbers were always going to be high. Maresca’s men have scored 20 goals in nine games, averaging 2.22 goals per game. On the road, they’ve scored nine goals in four matches and are yet to blank this season.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest’s primary struggles have been in front of goal. Glasner’s troops still haven’t scored a league goal at the City Ground, which must be frustrating for the home faithful. The Tricky Trees rank last in the division for their offensive returns, as they’ve scored just six goals across nine matches.

None of their league matches at home have seen both teams score this season. Despite City’s defence being slightly shaky, they should be capable of shutting out the worst attack in this fixture. Five of the previous seven head-to-heads saw only one team score on the day.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Betting Tip 3: BTTS - No at odds of 2.15 on Betway

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