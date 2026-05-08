Manchester City vs Brentford predictions: Doku to fire in close game

Our betting expert expects an open contest to see Brentford compete well, with Jeremy Doku on target for the hosts.

Best bets for Man City vs Brentford

Brentford +2 Handicap at odds of 1.83 on Betway

Both teams to score at odds of 1.65 on Betway

Jeremy Doku to score anytime at odds of 3.75 on Betway

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Man City 2-1 Brentford

Goalscorers prediction - Man City: Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku - Brentford: Igor Thiago

Man City’s title ambitions suffered a major setback on Monday. Despite a late rally, they could only draw 3-3 at Everton, and lost ground on leaders Arsenal. That result came on the back of a three-game winning streak in the league for Pep Guardiola’s side.

The hosts cannot afford to drop points here, but that’s no guarantee against a strong Brentford side. Keith Andrews’ men beat West Ham 3-0 last time out to revive their European aspirations. They’d gone six matches without a Premier League win before that, although five of those games resulted in draws.

Probable lineups for Man City vs Brentford

Man City expected lineup: Donnarumma, O’Reilly, Khusanov, Guehi, Nunes, Gonzalez, Silva, Semenyo, Cherki, Doku, Haaland

Brentford expected lineup: Kelleher, Lewis-Potter, Collins, Van den Berg, Ajer, Kayode, Jensen, Damsgaard, Yarmolyuk, Schade, Thiago

Bees to compete at the Etihad

Brentford’s failure to win a league game in March or April was not due to them being uncompetitive. All of their games during that period were close affairs, including their solitary defeat at Old Trafford. They had 55% of the ball and created 0.19 fewer xG than Man Utd in that 2-1 loss.

The Bees created four big chances in a convincing win against a highly motivated West Ham side last time out. They’ve lost just two of their previous 14 matches in all competitions in regulation time. Only one of those defeats came via a margin of more than one goal.

Man City are not playing with the same conviction that defined many of their recent Premier League title wins. They’ve only won one of their previous eight league fixtures by more than one goal. That points to value in backing Brentford +2 Handicap at the Etihad Stadium this weekend.

Man City vs Brentford Bet 1: Brentford +2 Handicap at odds of 1.83 on Betway

Both teams to score in open encounter

This is a meeting of the top two in the Premier League Golden Boot race. Erling Haaland leads the way with 25 goals, but Brentford’s Igor Thiago is not out of contention on 22. Both sides will therefore believe they may only need to create one chance to break the deadlock.

Individual errors were costly for Man City in their 3-3 draw at Everton on Monday night. Four of their previous six Premier League games have seen both teams score.

Brentford have caused problems for the stronger teams this term. They’ve won four of their eight matches against top-five opponents. Meanwhile, both teams have scored in four of their six outings against sides currently in the top four.

Backing goals at each end looks to offer value in this clash. That bet is given an implied probability of 60.6%.

Man City vs Brentford Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.65 on Betway

Doku’s hot streak to continue

There would have been a damaging defeat for Man City last time out had it not been for Doku. The Belgian produced two moments of real quality, with the first and last goals in a six-goal thriller.

The 23-year-old is currently in a rich vein of form. He has registered four goals and two assists in his previous five appearances in all competitions. Doku also netted a crucial late equaliser in City’s previous game in the FA Cup semi-finals against Southampton.

Given his current hot streak, Guardiola cannot afford to leave the winger out. Doku has moved on to 12 goals for club and country this season, thanks to his recent contributions. He’s capable of providing the attacking spark in this game, and seems good as an anytime goalscorer bet.

Man City vs Brentford Bet 3: Jeremy Doku to score anytime at odds of 3.75 on Betway

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