Jordan vs Nigeria predictions: Super Eagles carry the momentum

Our betting expert expects Nigeria to continue where they left off and leave Turkey with another victory under their belts.

Best bets for Jordan vs Nigeria

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.86 on Betway

Overs/unders - over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.73 on Betway

1x2 - Nigeria at odds of 1.54 on Betway

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Jordan 1-2 Nigeria

Jordan 1-2 Nigeria Goalscorers prediction: Jordan: Baha Faisal; Nigeria: Ademola Lookman, Akor Adams

Jordan are enjoying life under head coach Jamal Sellami. The Moroccan took charge in June 2024 with the sole task to get the team to this year’s World Cup. He ushered them into the third round of qualifying and into automatic qualification.

As a result, Jordan will feature in the World Cup finals for the first time in their history this summer. Al-Nashama have also been in great form recently, only suffering defeat in the Arab Cup final to Morocco in extra time. They kicked off this international break by taking a 2-0 lead against South American side Costa Rica.

Despite it being a friendly, the Jordanians are likely disappointed with how the match unfolded. After striking their second goal in the 76th minute, Al-Nashama conceded twice in the space of six minutes. They ended up sharing a draw with Costa Rica, but they should take confidence heading into this fixture.

Nigeria showed their quality by outclassing Iraq 2-1 on Friday afternoon. Eric Chelle’s men were also two goals up and opened the scoring as early as the sixth minute. With no World Cup appearance for Nigeria this year, they will be eager to make a statement on Tuesday.

Only a win will do for the African side after a disappointing year. The West African nation only managed third place at the Africa Cup of Nations and failed to qualify for this summer’s global showpiece. They could use a triumph on Tuesday night, as they prepare for what’s next.

Probable lineups for Jordan vs Nigeria

Jordan expected lineup: Abulaila, Nasib, Al Arab, Abu Dahab, Assaf, Al Rawabdeh, Saadeh, Abu Hasheesh, Tamari, Al Fakhouri, Faisal

Nigeria expected lineup: Okoye, Osayi-Samuel, Ajayi, Ogbu, Onyemaechi, Ndidi, Iwobi, Chukwueze, Lookman, Simon, Adams

Both nets set to ripple

Jordan have shown strong attacking ability in recent outings. The Al-Nashama have scored nine goals in their last five matches in regulation time. That’s an average of 1.8 goals per game, which is encouraging for the Asian side.

After two consecutive blanks, Nigeria are relieved to have hit the back of the net last Friday. Their two goals against Iraq made it a total of eight goals across their previous five matches. Interestingly, the Super Eagles conceded after keeping four clean sheets in a row. This could suggest more open games during this international break.

Sellami’s men will take heart from that and believe they can pierce the Nigerian defence. Both of Jordan’s last two internationals produced goals at both ends. Meanwhile, the Super Eagles’ clash with Iraq was their first of five where both teams scored.

Given the current quality of the Jordanian side, there is a strong chance they will trouble Nigeria’s defence. With Nigeria also missing several key defenders, the chances of both teams scoring are high.

Jordan vs Nigeria Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.86 on Betway

History tilts towards goals

Neither side has been involved in particularly high-scoring affairs recently. However, Jordan’s previous two matches both produced exactly four goals in total. As a result, three of their last five games saw more than two goals scored on the day.

Nigeria’s most recent five have been far less productive. Only two games saw the goal count go up to more than two. Still, having come away from a match with three goals scored, it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

Looking further back at the Super Eagles’ recent history, six of their last nine matches have produced more than two goals. Seven of Jordan’s last 10 internationals have followed the same pattern. We’re backing the same to happen in Antalya on Tuesday.

Jordan vs Nigeria Betting Tip 2: Overs/unders - over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.73 on Betway

Nigeria to edge Jordan in first-ever meeting

With this being the first-ever clash between the nations, there’s no history to draw on when picking a winner. On form alone, Jordan are unbeaten across their last eight matches inside 90 minutes. That run includes five victories on the bounce. However, they’re now winless in their last two games, both ending 2-2 after regulation time.

Nigeria are also unbeaten in their last eight internationals within 90 minutes. Their only defeat in that run came in the AFCON semi-finals against Morocco, but that loss was decided on penalties. Similarly, the Super Eagles also enjoyed a five-game winning streak in that stretch of games.

Yet, Chelle’s men were victorious against Asian opposition last Friday. They should be on a high and are likely to edge out Jordan in this one. The African nation have momentum on their side, which could be enough to carry them over the line.

Jordan vs Nigeria Betting Tip 3: 1x2 - Nigeria at odds of 1.54 on Betway

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