Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest predictions: Town to avoid defeat

Home form is crucial to Ipswich’s fight to avoid an instant return to the Championship. Will their solid results at Portman Road continue on Friday?

Best bets for Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest

Ipswich Town (Draw no bet) at odds of 2.20 with Betway

Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.05 with Betway

Dan Ndoye anytime goalscorer at odds of 3.25 with Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Ipswich Town 1-1 Nottingham Forest Goalscorer prediction: Ipswich Town: Enciso - Nottingham Forest: Ndoye

Friday night football returns to Portman Road this week. Ipswich Town play host to Nottingham Forest in Matchday 8 of the 2026/27 Premier League.

The Tractor Boys’ home form is much improved compared with their last season in the Premier League. Town won only one of their 19 home games in 2024/25 and have already doubled this tally by October in 2026/27.

Ipswich have also been competitive against some of the bigger names in the division. Last week, they narrowly lost 3-2 at Manchester City, as Enzo Maresca’s side resorted to time-wasting in the latter stages of the game. Blues boss Gary O’Neil hopes to have Sasa Lukic (groin) back in his midfield alongside Exequiel Palacios.

Oliver Glasner’s Forest arrive in Suffolk on a three-game losing streak. They sit with five points from a possible 21. They lost narrowly to Arsenal last weekend, following earlier defeats to Crystal Palace and newly promoted Coventry.

Igor Jesus and Nicolò Savona are both out injured. Nikola Milenković and Morgan Gibbs-White both face late fitness tests. Forest are the lowest-scoring team in the EPL, with 0.70 goals scored per game.

Probable lineups for Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest

Ipswich Town expected lineup: Walton, Ouattara, Davis, O’Shea, Diop, Palacios, Lukic, Fatawu, Maeda, Enciso, Emersonn

Nottingham Forest expected lineup: Sels, Jair, Murillo, Diomande, Munoz, Schlager, Dominguez, Williams, McAtee, Ndoye, Delap

Town have momentum on their side

The Tractor Boys have won two of their first three home games this term. Their 3-2 loss at Manchester City last week was viewed positively by fans. They are currently in the top half after almost a fifth of the season.

By contrast, Forest have failed to hit the ground running under Oliver Glasner. Three successive losses leave the Tricky Trees in 15th place. They’ve played well in most games this season, but are failing to take their chances whilst on top.

Forest’s lack of goals tells a big story. Morgan Gibbs-White’s absence through injury has been a significant blow to Glasner’s side. He’s still not confirmed to feature at Portman Road. Backing Town in the Draw No Bet market seems the most sensible. There are more question marks surrounding Forest than the Suffolk side at present.

Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest Bet 1: Ipswich Town (Draw no bet) at odds of 2.20 with Betway

Forest’s woes could keep goals down

Neither side creates enough to expect a shootout. Ipswich average 4.4 shots on target per game. Forest manage just 3.6 and rank 17th for that statistic.

Forest’s finishing has been the bigger problem. They are among the worst in the league for big chances missed, with 17 of the 21 big chances created going astray. Their return of just five goals in seven matches reflects these struggles in front of goal.

Ipswich may also be happy to settle for a point. Keeping Forest below them in the table takes priority. Fans at Portman Road may be in for a cautious affair on Friday night. Forest have failed to score in two of their last three. This makes backing under 2.5 goals at a 48.8% implied probability undervalued based on the output of both forward lines.

Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.05 with Betway

Ndoye is the value pick in Forest’s attacking ranks

Dan Ndoye is Forest’s leading goalscorer this season. He has two goals from seven league appearances. Although his tally is modest, no other Forest player has scored more this season, including record signing Liam Delap.

Still, the underlying work is encouraging. Ndoye makes more sprints per 90 than any of his teammates (20.5) and posts 0.40 xG per 90. He also averages 3.3 shots per 90 minutes.

He is a better option than Liam Delap in the Anytime Goalscorer market. Ndoye should start as one of the front three again. Ipswich have conceded 15 goals in seven league games. Backing Ndoye to score at a 30.8% implied probability could be the value bet of our Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest predictions.