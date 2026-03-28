Germany vs Ghana predictions: Visitors to compete in friendly clash

Our betting expert expects a relatively even game to finish with both teams on the scoresheet.

Best bets for Germany vs Ghana

Both teams to score at odds of 1.90 on Betway

Ghana +2 Handicap at odds of 2.05 on Betway

Second half - Draw or Ghana at odds of 2.40 on Betway

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Germany 2-1 Ghana

Goalscorers prediction - Germany: Serge Gnabry, Deniz Undav - Ghana: Antoine Semenyo

Germany secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup in relatively unconvincing fashion in the autumn. Their campaign started with a 2-0 defeat to Slovakia, but they recovered to win their remaining five matches. While most of those performances weren’t great, they did score six in their final qualifier against the Slovaks.

Ghana won eight of their 10 matches in World Cup qualifying to secure their place in this summer’s tournament. However, they failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations. That means the Black Stars have not played since friendly defeats to Japan and South Korea in November.

Probable lineups for Germany vs Ghana

Germany expected lineup: Nubel, Kimmich, Rudiger, Tah, Raum, Stiller, Pavlovic, Sane, Gnabry, Wirtz, Undav

Ghana expected lineup: Ati-Zigi, Kohn, Opoku, Adjetey, Djiku, Yirenkyi, Thomas-Asante, Sibo, Partey, Sulemana, Semenyo

Both teams to strike in Stuttgart

Ghana’s most dangerous attacker is Antoine Semenyo. They will need him to shine if they’re to make any impact on the World Cup this summer. There’s a high possibility for this, as the 26-year-old registered 15 goals in 29 Premier League appearances this term.

There is pace in this Ghanaian side, which suggests they can pose a counterattacking threat in this game. The Black Stars averaged 2.1 goals per 90 minutes across their internationals in 2025.

Germany’s attack finally showed signs of clicking in their final qualifier in November. They created 4.02 xG and seven big chances against Slovakia. That would have offered encouragement to Julian Nagelsmann, although they struggled in a relatively weak group.

Excluding matches against Luxembourg, Germany conceded in six of their eight fixtures in 2025. Backing both teams to score seems like a solid bet here.

Germany vs Ghana Bet 1: Both teams to score at odds of 1.90 on Betway

Ghana to compete against unconvincing Germany

Having also faced Switzerland in this international break, Nagelsmann may change up his lineup for this match. He’ll want to give a few of his star players some rest, while fringe players will get opportunities.

Jamal Musiala, who was voted Die Mannschaft’s player of the year in both 2022 and 2024, is still absent. With Florian Wirtz enduring a tough season at Liverpool, they seem to have regressed since Euro 2024.

That will offer real hope to Ghana. They’ve only been beaten by more than one goal in one of their last 12 matches.

The West Africans haven’t faced European opposition since the last World Cup, when they lost 3-2 to Portugal. However, they do have several players operating in Europe’s top leagues. They appear to offer value with a +2 Handicap.

Germany vs Ghana Bet 2: Ghana +2 Handicap at odds of 2.05 on Betway

Visitors to deliver in disjointed second half

As the second match for both sides in this international break, there is potential for a stop-start second half. The two coaches will likely aim to make many changes and give opportunities to fringe players after the interval. That could make it difficult for Germany to find much rhythm.

Compared to previous generations, this is not a particularly deep German squad. Premier League duo Anton Stach and Kevin Schade are among those who could get opportunities.

They’ve also struggled in terms of strikers, with Nick Woltemade emerging as the most viable option. However, he has been in really poor form, having scored only once in his last 22 appearances for Newcastle.

Germany have only won the second half in four of their last nine internationals. That points to value in backing Ghana to compete well after the break.

Germany vs Ghana Bet 3: Second half - Draw or Ghana at odds of 2.40 on Betway

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